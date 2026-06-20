Supergirl's Weirdest Comic Book Origin Story Is Too Bizarre For The DC Universe
Some may not know, but there have been many versions of Supergirl. Even the "original" Kara Zor-El, was predated by other temporary "Super-Girls." However, the Maiden of Might's first official 1959 appearance in "Action Comics" #252 solidified Kara into the DC Comics canon. As the Man of Steel's long-lost cousin who escaped Argo City, she became a hero and pop culture icon in her own right. At least until she was erased.
Over the years, Supergirl befriended Batgirl, created a life on Earth as Linda Lee Danvers, and even hit the big screen in 1984's "Supergirl," where she was played by Helen Slater. But after sacrificing herself in "Crisis on Infinite Earths," DC editorial erased her entirely from continuity. When Superman was rebooted by John Byrne post-Crisis, there was no Supergirl to be found.
No matter how weird James Gunn's DC Universe gets, it will never be as strange as Supergirl returning in the form of a shapeshifting alien based on Lana Lang created by a pocket dimension's Lex Luthor. Seriously. In "Superman" (Vol. 2) #16, Byrne introduced Matrix, a protoplasmic being who the Man of Steel befriends and brings home. She was adopted by the Kents as "Mae Kent," and served alongside Superman as the new (and now only) "Supergirl." Since she wasn't a Kryptonian, Matrix had psychokinetic and shapeshifting powers that allowed her super-strength, speed, and flight, among other abilities — and that's not even the strangest part.
Matrix was Supergirl for years until Linda Danvers was introduced
For the better part of a decade, Matrix was heavily involved as Supergirl in "The Death and Return of Superman" arc, and crossovers like "Panic in the Sky" and "Zero Hour: Crisis in Time!" Her shapeshifting powers helped maintain Superman's secret identity as Clark Kent. But things got weird when Peter David took over writing duties in the new "Supergirl" (Vol. 4) #1. In it, Matrix and a young woman named Linda Danvers merged to become a brand-new Supergirl.
Linda, a former Satanic cultist, had become the victim of said ritual abuse before Matrix stepped in. In attempting to heal Linda's wounds, the two became one, with Matrix's personality being dominant (at first). Now, she could only shapeshift between her Linda and Supergirl identities. Later, it was revealed that Supergirl had become an "Earth Born Angel of Fire," created when two near-death people merge together. As a result, their powers drew from the spirit of the pre-Crisis "Kara" — at least until being forcibly separated in "Supergirl" (Vol. 4) #50.
If Supergirl's insane history wasn't confusing enough, there was a time when both Matrix and Linda were technically Supergirl at once. After the split, Linda took over the "Supergirl" series, though only armed with basic super strength, speed, and flight. However, in "Supergirl" (Vol. 4) #74, Linda convinced Matrix to merge with her former enemy Twilight to continue her role as a redemptive "Earth Born Angel."
DC has many different versions of Supergirl
The early 2000s was a confusing time for Supergirl fans. Aside from the Matrix/Linda weirdness, "Superman: The 10¢ Adventure" #1 introduced Cir-El, the alleged future daughter of Superman and Lois Lane. This Supergirl was only around for a few years before sacrificing herself in "Superman" (Vol. 2) #200 to prevent a dark future. A few months later, "Superman/Batman" #8 brought back Kara Zor-El, where she has been the main Supergirl since.
While every Supergirl (including the Earth-2 Power Girl) except Matrix reunited briefly in "Superman/Batman" #25, it was the last time Cir-El and Linda wore the "S." Previously, Linda retired following "Supergirl" (Vol. 4) #80, the conclusion of "Many Happy Returns," after she and a time-displaced pre-Crisis Kara temporarily swapped places. In this time, Linda even slept with pre-Crisis Superman and had a daughter, Ariella Kent, though it was all erased upon Linda's return home.
Linda's final canon appearance was in the controversial "Reign in Hell" #7, where (upon recovering some angelic abilities) she is strangely written off for good. Despite that, current "Supergirl" writer Sophie Campbell plans to bring back Matrix — who was last seen during her event mini-series, "Convergence: Supergirl: Matrix." Whether Linda follows remains to be seen, though since Kara now goes by "Kara Danvers," we wouldn't count on it. For those hoping for closure for Linda, Peter David's "Fallen Angel" is considered a spiritual sequel to his "Supergirl" run.