Supergirl's Weirdest Comic Book Origin Story Is Too Bizarre For The DC Universe

Some may not know, but there have been many versions of Supergirl. Even the "original" Kara Zor-El, was predated by other temporary "Super-Girls." However, the Maiden of Might's first official 1959 appearance in "Action Comics" #252 solidified Kara into the DC Comics canon. As the Man of Steel's long-lost cousin who escaped Argo City, she became a hero and pop culture icon in her own right. At least until she was erased.

Over the years, Supergirl befriended Batgirl, created a life on Earth as Linda Lee Danvers, and even hit the big screen in 1984's "Supergirl," where she was played by Helen Slater. But after sacrificing herself in "Crisis on Infinite Earths," DC editorial erased her entirely from continuity. When Superman was rebooted by John Byrne post-Crisis, there was no Supergirl to be found.

No matter how weird James Gunn's DC Universe gets, it will never be as strange as Supergirl returning in the form of a shapeshifting alien based on Lana Lang created by a pocket dimension's Lex Luthor. Seriously. In "Superman" (Vol. 2) #16, Byrne introduced Matrix, a protoplasmic being who the Man of Steel befriends and brings home. She was adopted by the Kents as "Mae Kent," and served alongside Superman as the new (and now only) "Supergirl." Since she wasn't a Kryptonian, Matrix had psychokinetic and shapeshifting powers that allowed her super-strength, speed, and flight, among other abilities — and that's not even the strangest part.