Does Supergirl Have A Post-Credits Scene?
A new superhero movie usually means one thing: waiting around for anywhere between 10 and 20 minutes for post-credits scenes teasing the next entry in the cinematic universe. Marvel has rarely released any movies without them, and DC has begun following suit in recent years (with countless still not paying off), which means butts will likely remain in seats until the very end of "Supergirl."
We're here today to tell you that you don't need to bother, and you can safely slip out of the theater while the other comic book nerds in the audience wait there until the bitter end. There are no post-credits scenes at the end of Kara Zor-El's first solo adventure — there aren't even any colorful credits animations either, with the entire ending crawl just the classic white text across a black screen.
This contrasts with the first movie in James Gunn's DC Universe, his take on "Superman," which closed with two cute post-credits sequences. One was an adorable scene of Kal-El and Krypto hugging as they looked down on Earth, the second a gag with the hero and Mister Terrific back in ruined Downtown Gotham. There was some criticism that neither post-credits scene set up a future movie, and it seems like Gunn has taken that to heart; he's made sure you get nothing extra here, especially any tease of next year's super sequel "Man of Tomorrow." So you're free to get out of your seat, stretch your legs, and beat the crowds to the bathroom. There are officially no post-credit scenes you need to wait around for here.
What's next for Supergirl and the DC Universe?
It's already been confirmed that Milly Alcock will reprise her role in next year's "Man of Tomorrow," where she'll be helping her cousin take down the intergalactic threat of Brainiac (played by German actor Lars Eidinger). However, a direct sequel doesn't look likely at the time of writing – current projections have the movie opening to an underwhelming $40 million at the domestic box office, lower than the $55 million which greeted the costly bomb of "The Flash." With the movie's cost estimated between $170 and $200 million, the break-even point will be $315 million. Given its opening weekend take, it will likely struggle to meet that goal, unless it has a miraculous, unprecedented run akin to "Obsession."
However, that doesn't mean that she will be written out of the universe after supporting Superman next year. James Gunn's Co-CEO of DC Studios, Peter Safran, has confirmed to Variety that the character is "a major part of what we're doing," with the door going to be left open for her return whether her solo movie hits or not. Of course, the studio is currently far better than Marvel at keeping the specifics under wraps, so we have to wait and see just how substantial her return to this universe will be.
As well as DC, the Australian actress will next be seen in Japanese director Takashi Miike's top secret (and presumably bonkers) supernatural horror movie, written by and co-starring Charli XCX, with an eclectic supporting cast including Norman Reedus, Adam Friedland, and "The Drama" breakout Hailey Gates. She also leads the indie movie "Thumb," about a housebound woman who receives a severed thumb in the mail, on the way in 2027.