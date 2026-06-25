Does Supergirl Have A Post-Credits Scene?

A new superhero movie usually means one thing: waiting around for anywhere between 10 and 20 minutes for post-credits scenes teasing the next entry in the cinematic universe. Marvel has rarely released any movies without them, and DC has begun following suit in recent years (with countless still not paying off), which means butts will likely remain in seats until the very end of "Supergirl."

We're here today to tell you that you don't need to bother, and you can safely slip out of the theater while the other comic book nerds in the audience wait there until the bitter end. There are no post-credits scenes at the end of Kara Zor-El's first solo adventure — there aren't even any colorful credits animations either, with the entire ending crawl just the classic white text across a black screen.

This contrasts with the first movie in James Gunn's DC Universe, his take on "Superman," which closed with two cute post-credits sequences. One was an adorable scene of Kal-El and Krypto hugging as they looked down on Earth, the second a gag with the hero and Mister Terrific back in ruined Downtown Gotham. There was some criticism that neither post-credits scene set up a future movie, and it seems like Gunn has taken that to heart; he's made sure you get nothing extra here, especially any tease of next year's super sequel "Man of Tomorrow." So you're free to get out of your seat, stretch your legs, and beat the crowds to the bathroom. There are officially no post-credit scenes you need to wait around for here.