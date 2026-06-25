5 Best Picture Oscar Winners That Are Unwatchable Today

The best picture Oscar category has housed hundreds of nominees over the years. This has included a wide array of films, such as the only foreign language movies ever nominated for the best picture Oscar. Thanks to the Oscars now spanning 98 ceremonies, even the collection of best picture winners are a dense bunch. Sometimes, the Academy bequeaths their most prestigious award to something incredible. In these instances, the best picture trophy is handed to a film that forever reshapes cinema and influences generations of artists seeking northern stars to guide their own distinctive visions.

As everyone knows, though, not every best picture Oscar winner is outstanding. There are many infamous champions in this category, including some best picture Oscar victors that are unwatchable today. What makes these five movies "unwatchable," though, varies from one film to the next. Some reflect distinct cinematic trends that don't translate well to modern home viewing. Others crystallize limited views of marginalized voices that were always deeply suspect. Still, others have proven tremendously boring once the Oscar glory sheen wore off.

There's endless ways one era's award season darling can eventually curdle into something unwatchable for subsequent generations. While the movies themselves are slogs to endure, it is fascinating to parse through these five films and examine how their long-term reputations went so awry. Not even a historic Oscar win could prevent such bleak outcomes.