The Only Foreign Language Movies Ever Nominated For The Best Picture Oscar

The history of the Academy Awards is a complicated one. For every groundbreaking and unexpected Oscar nomination, there are groan-inducing ways this awards show keeps coming up short. Just look at the 12 biggest Oscar snubs of the 2020s (so far) for countless examples of how good artistry can go unrecognized. One additional area the Oscars have especially often come up short is in giving international motion pictures their due in the best picture category. Historically, foreign language cinema has been excluded from this category. This means, traditionally, the ceremony's vision of "peak cinema" is frustratingly rooted in exclusively American imagery and artists.

However, there have been some exceptions to this phenomenon, particularly in the last decade. Across 97 Oscar ceremonies, 16 foreign language titles made outside of America have been nominated for the best picture category. These features range wildly in visual aesthetics and thematic ambitions, not to mention their countries of origin. However, they all share the distinction of upending the norms for where best picture Oscar nominees can originate from and what languages they're told in. Great cinema can come from anywhere. With these 16 films, the Academy Awards reflected that enthralling reality.