The 10 Best Movie Soundtracks Of All Time, Ranked

So what exactly is the difference between a movie score and a movie soundtrack? For the uninitiated, it's actually pretty simple. The score is an original composition of some kind by, well, a composer; scores can also range from the traditional swelling orchestra heard in "Jurassic Park" to the thumping electronic beats heard in "Challengers." A soundtrack, on the other hand, is basically a mix tape. Sometimes the songs are chosen without any original contributions, and sometimes artists whip up a special song just for a particular project (the "James Bond" franchise, which features a different tune typically named for each film, is a perfect example; think of Adele's Oscar-winning ditty "Skyfall"). So which soundtracks reign supreme?

There are, obviously, countless great movie soundtracks out there, but one major factor among our choices was this: how important is the soundtrack to the movie's narrative? Frequently, songs that win best original song at the Academy Awards play over the end credits of the film and aren't used during the actual story, but throughout these examples, you'll see how when a soundtrack deeply informs a film, it makes the entire experience that much fuller. Here are ten of the best movie soundtracks of all time, ranked.