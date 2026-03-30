Great works of art sometimes need expansive canvases to truly thrive. While many amazing movies can be told in 80 minutes or less, there's also nothing wrong with a motion picture that makes inspired use of a lengthier, 180+ minute runtime. "The Godfather: Part II," "Seven Samurai," "Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles" — there's no end to the timeless masterpieces that perfectly utilize a mammoth runtime. Modern gems like "Babylon," "Drive My Car," and "RRR" have continued this tradition and emphasized the joys of immense cinematic experiences.

But that doesn't mean every single movie with a runtime exceeding 180 minutes is an automatic masterpiece. On the contrary, there are several films out there that couldn't deliver a quality artistic experience even with so many minutes of storytelling at their disposal. The 10 worst movies over three hours long (ranked below from "least worst" to the very worst) reflect how being an epic motion picture doesn't automatically give your project significant depth.

There are countless reasons these projects went so horribly awry. Some were plagued by low-key storytelling problems or hallmark flaws of their respective genres. Others were too derivative of other movies, or were a sharp step down from the prior works of their filmmakers. Still others were just inherently flawed creative visions that would've been unbearable at any length. Whatever informed their artistic shortcomings, these movies are the flipside to all the 180+ minute masterpieces out there. Do not challenge your attention span with these 10 movies — life's too short.