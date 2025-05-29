12 Best Musical Movies, Ranked

Ever since sound entered the world of cinema, audiences and critics alike have been unable to resist the allure of a movie with song-and-dance numbers. Musicals are a glorious form of cinematic storytelling that, in their peak form, dazzle the eyes, rivet the eardrums, and touch the heart. Sure, subpar musicals like the box office bomb "Joker: Folie a Deux" or the 2019 "Lion King" remake exist, no question. However, there are also many more movie musicals that are absolute treasures, exemplifying why the visual-oriented domain of film is an art form worth savoring. Given the lengthy history of the musical movie, it can be tough to figure out which are the greatest features within this genre.

The 12 best musical movies ever (ranked from "least best" to best) are a great blueprint for the endless manifestations of the movie musical. Some of these musical movies are great because of luscious color schemes and cinematography that could've only been possible in earlier eras of filmmaking. Others are masterpieces for how they subvert expectations on how musical films should operate. Still others are outstanding in the most delightfully simple ways, like delivering a boatload of tunes that one can never get out of their head. Whatever the reason for their revered status, the 12 best musical movies ever are all love letters to one of cinema's most head-bopping and soul-stirring genres.