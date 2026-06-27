Every DC Movie And TV Show Happening After Supergirl

The first project out of the gate after "Supergirl" is "Lanterns," an HBO Max detective drama that takes a more serious spin through the DC world as we know it. The show will premiere on August 16, 2026. Season 1 will be eight episodes long, and there's no word at press time if a second season will emerge. The tone is expected to be gritty, and the show itself is a straight-up procedural.

The show will focus on Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), two members of the titular Lantern Corps. The Corps are a peacekeeping force for intergalactic justice, and their powers are bolstered by a ring each member wears. The ring itself selects each bearer as being worthy of their duties, and in John and Hal's case, one appears to send them to Nebraska and Earth itself to seek out the truth behind a murder case. Hal thinks the death resulted from an extraterrestrial incident. The twosome then hunker down and investigate the crime.

Nathan Fillion is expected to appear once again as Guy Gardner, and Kelly Macdonald will play Kerry, the local sheriff. Garret Dillahunt, Ulrich Thomsen, Nicole Ari Parker, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Jason Ritter are expected to recur.