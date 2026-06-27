Every DC Movie And TV Show Happening After Supergirl
The next part of the new DCU is ready to take flight with the release of the "Supergirl" movie on June 26. But the James Gunn and Peter Safran-headed universe definitely won't be stopping there. There's a lot more ahead — including a brand-new "Superman" movie, and introductory pictures for iconic DC characters like Wonder Woman and Batman (who is expected to take a different trajectory from the version played by Robert Pattinson in another, functionally alternate universe, series of DC flicks). Maybe someday in the future there might even be a film for the cult antihero Lobo (Jason Momoa), though that hasn't been announced yet.
What's coming up, what's already in production, and what's set to be released? Join us on our quest through the DCU's currently planned projects to find out what's on the drawing board and what's about to hit screens the world over. There will be dramas, comedies, and rock-'em-sock-'em action to spare. Here's every single TV show and movie you need to stay abreast of once "Supergirl" hits theaters.
Lanterns
The first project out of the gate after "Supergirl" is "Lanterns," an HBO Max detective drama that takes a more serious spin through the DC world as we know it. The show will premiere on August 16, 2026. Season 1 will be eight episodes long, and there's no word at press time if a second season will emerge. The tone is expected to be gritty, and the show itself is a straight-up procedural.
The show will focus on Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), two members of the titular Lantern Corps. The Corps are a peacekeeping force for intergalactic justice, and their powers are bolstered by a ring each member wears. The ring itself selects each bearer as being worthy of their duties, and in John and Hal's case, one appears to send them to Nebraska and Earth itself to seek out the truth behind a murder case. Hal thinks the death resulted from an extraterrestrial incident. The twosome then hunker down and investigate the crime.
Nathan Fillion is expected to appear once again as Guy Gardner, and Kelly Macdonald will play Kerry, the local sheriff. Garret Dillahunt, Ulrich Thomsen, Nicole Ari Parker, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Jason Ritter are expected to recur.
Clayface
The movie version of "Clayface" will be another tonal departure from the DC world as currently established. Ths film is going to be a full-out horror experience, and will show what happens to a man whose physical beauty has defined his life — and what he gets up to when he's deprived of his looks.
Tom Rhys Harries plays Matt Hagen, an actor who becomes known as Clayface after a scientific experiment goes wrong. Matt's face is disfigured by a gangster, and he turns to Dr. Caitlin Bates (Naomi Ackie) a scientist who gives Matt a rubbery face quite by mistake while trying to restore his good looks.
As Caitlin and Matt apparently fall in love, a Gotham City detective played by Max Minghella will intervene, as he's dating Caitlin. Eddie Marsan, David Dencik, Nancy Carroll, and Joshua James will also appear in what's being called a "Hollywood horror story." Directed by horror master Mike Flanagan, "Clayface" will hit theaters on October 23, 2026. Just in time for Halloween.
Man of Tomorrow
As of this writing, the next part of Superman's story, "Man of Tomorrow," is filming and will be released on July 9, 2027. The film will see the caped crusader (David Corenswet) team up with his arch foe Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), to take down a threat that endangers Earth at large. Tons of other members of DC's superhero universe are set to appear, including Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El, Aaron Pierre's John Stewart, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, Frank Grillo's Rick Flagg Sr., Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific. Members of Clark Kent's civilian life — like his girlfriend and colleague Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and his friend Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) will be back as well.
The big bad this time out appears to be Brainiac (Lars Eidinger), a super-intelligent alien whose total disconnect from the warmth of humanity has resulted in a being made of pure cold reason. As DC fans know, Clark and Lex — the latter of whom dons an exoskeletal structure called Warsuit to keep up with the superheroes surrounding him – team up to take down Brainiac in the 2006 animated film "Superman: Brainiac Attacks." There's no word at press time as to how closely the plots of the two films might come, but expect redemption to be a strong theme that will carry the movie, sparked off by Rick Flagg's offer to Lex Luthor in Season 2 of "Peacemaker" of a second chance — one Luthor was all too happy to immediately abuse.
The Brave and Bold
In case you've been wondering what Bruce Wayne has been up to during the "Gods and Monsters" arc, it turns out that Gotham City's been busy doing its own thing offscreen. "The Brave and Bold" will finally bring him on-canvas, introducing Bruce and his biological son, DC's most terrifying Robin, Damian Wayne, to the big screen.
"The Brave and Bold" seems to take its inspiration from the comic book world, where Damian's mother is Talia al Ghul and she raises him as a deadly assassins far from Bruce's protective eye. Years later, Talia introduces Bruce to Damian and the pair are encouraged to get to know one another by fighting crime, naturally.
There's no word as to which version of Damian's origin story "The Brave and Bold" will follow at this time, but the movie did pick up a screenwriter. In January 2026, Christina Hodson — best known for writing "Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn" and "Bumblebee" — has been hired to produce a script. The film has no release date nor a cast as of this writing.
Untitled Wonder Woman Movie
After producing a duology which featured Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, everyone's favorite Amazonian will be getting a big-screen reboot through Warner Bros. Nothing about the premise has been hinted at so far, and James Gunn is keeping pretty much all the cards close to his vest. He hasn't even released musical inspiration yet.
Naturally, the movie has no cast signed for any roles — Gadot is out, but who's in is a question for future revelations — and as far as is known, Patty Jenkins will not return to direct.
But this mystery project does have a screenwriter as of publication time. Ana Nogueira — who penned "Supergirl" with James Gunn and is best known as an actor otherwise, including appearing in a very early stage production of "Hamilton" — will be the scribe behind the movie. As of this writing, everything else related to the project remains under wraps.
Swamp Thing
"Swamp Thing" has been the subject of multiple treatments over the years, including a brutally canceled but beloved 2019 TV series, and the DCU will take yet another crack at this mossy property in time. James Mangold — who penned "Walk the Line" and Marvel's magnificent "Logan" — was attached to write the script for the film all the way back in 2023.
Development has been slowly going on the project ever since. James Gunn spoke about the "Swamp Thing" film during an interview with Rolling Stone in the fall of 2025. "Some things take a long time. We'll see what happens." The film itself is slated to be a simplistic slice of gothic horror, set deep in a swamp, and pitting man versus nature. Vincent D'Onofrio (no stranger to comic book fans as Marvel's Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk) has expressed interest in playing the role, saying on X, "Tell Gunn. He knows I'm a huge fan."
Booster Gold
The cheesy, cheeky Booster Gold is also set to get his own live-action TV show on HBO Max. David Jenkins of "Our Flag Means Death" has written and submitted the pilot to the studio and will also showrun the project if the series finally makes it to the small screen. Thus far, Gunn has denied all of the rumors that the show has faced the chopping block before shooting even starts.
Booster is a notoriously grey-hatted hero who starts life as a college football player. His privileged life hits the bricks after he is expelled from college in Gotham City when he's caught gambling. But Booster instead embraces the potential of his new future and becomes a superhero and member of the Justice League. He also continues to be just as obsessed with wealth and fame as he was when he was a college athlete. At least he's no Homelander.
Paradise Lost
It's the birth of the Amazons — "Game of Thrones" style. "Paradise Lost" is also slated to be an HBO Max series, this time set on Themyscira. That's the birthplace of Wonder Woman and the heart of Amazonian culture. The series is set to be a political fantasy drama with plenty of action to spare. Diana won't be a character in the story at all, and it will instead talk about the island's earlier history.
While the show was reported to be cancelled in February, James Gunn refuted the claim on his Threads account, declaring that the show remains in active development. News broke in June 2026 that the series had finally attached some writers. Kira Snyder and Janet Lin have been added to the program per the Writer's Guild of America's website. Snyder wrote for "Eureka," "The Handmaid's Tale," and "The 100," as well as co-producing the latter two series; for the big screen she had a hand in writing the much-reviled "Pacific Rim: Uprising." Lin wrote episodes for "Bones" and "Bridgerton," and served as an EP for both shows.
Mister Miracle
Like "Harley Quinn" before it, "Mister Miracle" will be an adults-only animated series that will air on HBO Max. Greenlit in 2025, it will be based on Tom King's run on the DC Comics book. King will also pen all episodes of the series, which were nearly complete as of November 2025. No voice cast has been announced as of this writing.
The series is all about Scott Free, a well-known escape artist and superhero who works under the name "Mister Miracle." He's married to the tall warrior Big Barda, and they have a happy and idyllic marriage. But the two lovers find themselves at odds when their home planets go to war with each other. While Apocalypse and New Genesis fight it out, Scott learns that his evil adoptive stepfather, Darkseid, plans to unleash the Anti-Life Equation. Scott vows to stop his father from taking over the whole universe, but worries he's already being warped by the formula.
Teen Titans
DC's eternally popular teenage superteam will also be getting their own film down the line, though it admittedly will be forced to wait for at least some time. Gunn's current go-to screenwriter Ana Nogueira is taking on the higher-priority "Wonder Woman" screenplay first.
No director has been attached to the project yet, though James Gunn recently shot down rumors that "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson had been attached to the project. Firm details are almost nil at the time of this writing, but it certainly seems like the project is still warm.
The crimefighting group usually involves Dick Grayson, whether by the Robin or Nightwing moniker, and features heroes including the alien Starfire, Cyborg (who may arguably have earned his best showcase to date in the pre-Gunn era HBO Max series "Doom Patrol," where he was played by Joivan Wade), Raven (every goth girl's dream), and Beast Boy, an adorable gremlin of a kid.
The Authority
The final title on the docket is presently still on the backburner, but will be happening eventually. "The Authority" was among the original slate of films announced by Gunn in 2023, but it has since become less of a priority.
As the director explained on this Threads account, "The script wasn't quite there but more importantly it didn't work in terms of the larger DCU both in terms of the story and practical concerns. Maybe some day. Not soon," Gunn posted.
That means the movie definitely isn't cancelled, but there may be some wait time for it. The superteam was originally created in 1999 for Wildstorm Comics, then an independent studio not owned by DC. The team, originally created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch, typically includes characters like The Doctor, Apollo, Midnighter, the Engineer (who premiered in 2025's "Superman), and the man who can talk to cities, Jack Hawksmoor. All of these characters have a highly unique approach to fighting crime.