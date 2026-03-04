First Lanterns Trailer Reveals HBO's Green Lantern Reboot

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner started the live-action rehabilitation of the Green Lantern corps in "Superman," and now HBO's "Lanterns" is continuing that quest. Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's buddy cop take on the Green Lanterns Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) is set to hit HBO Max in August 2026. Its first teaser trailer is now online, and by the looks of it, the show will most definitely be nothing like the 2011 Ryan Reynolds "Green Lantern" film — commonly known as one of the worst superhero movies ever made.

Much of the plot of HBO's "Lanterns" is still largely under wraps, apart from DC Studios head honcho duo James Gunn and Peter Safran's intent to take Hal and John in a "True Detective"-style direction. From the looks of the trailer, "Lanterns" intends to do precisely that ... and DC Universe fans can brace themselves for something truly exciting.