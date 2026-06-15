The Only Lobo Explainer You Need Before The Supergirl Movie

He's big, he's bad, he's fearless — and he's about to make Supergirl's (Milly Alcock) life awfully complicated. If you want to know more about Lobo (Jason Momoa) and his role in the worry-inducing "Supergirl," click our video above and learn how to howl with the big guy.

In the comics world, Lobo is DC's wild thing, a creature who loves to kill and doesn't live by anyone's rules. He exterminated every other living member of the Czarnian race simply for the love of the game. Lobo is a maniac who's hyper intelligent, but loves to off people in inventive and gory ways, and that has been the driving force for the character for years. Sometimes that makes him a bad guy who keeps trying to get rid of Superman, and sometimes that makes him a grey-hatted hero and bounty hunter who's just looking to make an honest payday — while killing and maiming his way through the galaxy, of course. He's ironically a perfect match for Kara, because his braggadocios nature and love of alcohol tend to get in him trouble more often than not.

This devotion to mayhem has turned Lobo into the DC world's Deadpool. He's died and been resurrected multiple times, for instance, and has a bulldog companion named Dawg whom he often refuses to claim responsibility for. But the big guy was once so popular that he became Stan Lee's favorite DC Comics character. Stan the Man even wanted Lobo to appear in Marvel's line-up, which goes to show just how beloved the character is.