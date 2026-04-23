The Clayface Movie Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

As audiences patiently wait for any news regarding "The Batman — Part II," we're getting a very different trip to Gotham later this year. The first teaser for "Clayface," centered on the shape-shifting Batman villain, is out, and fans are stoked to get a bona fide horror offering from DC Studios. Looper's video above has collected a small sampling of reactions to the trailer, but here's an additional breakdown of what folks are saying.

Despite the success of other villain-centric comic book movies, like "Joker" and "Venom," one wouldn't automatically assume Clayface could also carry his own feature-length story. But fans think this looks incredible. Under the YouTube video, @RhinoDinoSino wrote, "Was NOT expecting this level of grotesque imagery." For @leeshwan903, it's a worthy substitute for another Batman film: "I'm actually not all that mad about the fact that this is how we get introduced to Batman's corner of the DCU."

Many were caught off guard by the final image of Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) in a bathtub as he wipes his features off his face. Over on Reddit, u/Varvara-Sidorovna had a visceral reaction: "I properly jumped at it, I wasn't expecting that at all." It's safe to say "Clayface" is defying expectations and offering audiences something new in an increasingly homogenized superhero movie environment.