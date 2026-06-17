5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Every Year After

Quickly shooting to the top of Amazon's Prime Video charts, nudging monster hits "Spider-Noir" and "Off Campus" to the side in the process, is the streamer's latest romantic drama series, "Every Year After." Based on the Carley Fortune book "Every Summer After," the show follows Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall), who has returned to the British Columbia town where she spent her summers as a child in order to attend a funeral.

While there, she runs into childhood friend — and later ex-boyfriend — Sam Florek (Matt Cornett), whom she hasn't spoken to in a decade. They confront the heartbreak and betrayal that drove them apart, trying to see if they can move past it all and reconnect as friends, if not lovers. That last part is complicated not only by the aforementioned betrayal, but also by Sam having a new girlfriend named Taylor (Roan Curtis).

Even if you don't recognize all of the above actors' names, you might still be wondering why the cast of "Every Year After" looks so familiar. Watching some of the shows they have been in before will definitely lead to some similar "Every Year After" vibes. Likewise, watching the other recent Prime Video romantic drama, "Off Campus," is a pretty obvious next step after "Every Year After," as is watching one of the other shows like "Off Campus" that we've already recommended.

However, if you're looking for shows more closely related to "Every Year After" — meaning they're about friends who flirt with becoming lovers, but not until an event or set of circumstances brings them back together after some time apart and forces them to reckon with some baggage-based roadblock — then these five shows should scratch that particular itch much more effectively.