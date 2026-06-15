Why The Cast Of Every Year After Looks So Familiar

Leading the cast of "Every Year After" is Sadie Soverall as Percy Fraser, a big city obit writer who returns to the small town where she used to spend her summers. Soverall's also one of the faces you've most likely seen before.

Soverall's first screen acting role was Eva in the 2019 mystery-drama "Rose Plays Julie," opposite Aidan Gillen ("Game of Thrones," "Peaky Blinders"), Ann Skelly ("The Sandman," "The Nevers"), and Orla Brady ("Into the Badlands," "Star Trek: Picard"). Since then, she's gone on to make a name for herself in several notable TV and film projects. You may know her as Beatrix from Netflix's predecessor-honoring "Fate: The Winx Saga," and as Jessica on the British Channel 4 mystery thriller series "The Gathering." Soverall has also appeared in multiple movies. The most notable of them is the gorgeous, unsubtle "Saltburn," in which she plays Annabel. She also had roles in the psychological thriller "Little Bone Lodge," the Nicolas Cage dystopian horror film "Arcadian," and the romantic comedy "Finding Emily."

In an interview with Refinery29, Soverall shared her views of what makes "Every Year After" so special. "I think what is so brilliant about this story that really reflects real life," she said. "There's so many characters who make mistakes, and I don't feel like there are villains in the story. I feel like it's people who have made mistakes are also good people. I think both things can be true at once."