Why The Cast Of Every Year After Looks So Familiar
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Amazon Prime Video's "Every Year After" is a tale of two distinct eras, with ripples of the past influencing the present. As Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall) has to return in the lakeside town where she spent the summers of her formative years, she encounters her past in the most tangible way possible. People from Percy's history soon become a part of her present, and before long, what happened back then shakes up the day-to-day life of Barry's Bay.
In other words, "Every Year After" is a fine romantic drama show, custom designed for comfort viewing. Based on Carley Fortune's New York Times bestseller and BookTok phenomenon "Every Summer After," the show explores what should have been a destiny-driven romance a decade after the fact, as a tragedy forces Percy and old friend-slash-lover Sam Florek (Matt Cornett) to face their complicated past. A show like this hinges on the likeability and chemistry of its cast, and "Every Year After" clears this particular hurdle with flying colors. In fact, some of the actors on the show may seem quite familiar to the viewer. Here's where you may have seen them before.
Sadie Soverall as Percy Fraser
Leading the cast of "Every Year After" is Sadie Soverall as Percy Fraser, a big city obit writer who returns to the small town where she used to spend her summers. Soverall's also one of the faces you've most likely seen before.
Soverall's first screen acting role was Eva in the 2019 mystery-drama "Rose Plays Julie," opposite Aidan Gillen ("Game of Thrones," "Peaky Blinders"), Ann Skelly ("The Sandman," "The Nevers"), and Orla Brady ("Into the Badlands," "Star Trek: Picard"). Since then, she's gone on to make a name for herself in several notable TV and film projects. You may know her as Beatrix from Netflix's predecessor-honoring "Fate: The Winx Saga," and as Jessica on the British Channel 4 mystery thriller series "The Gathering." Soverall has also appeared in multiple movies. The most notable of them is the gorgeous, unsubtle "Saltburn," in which she plays Annabel. She also had roles in the psychological thriller "Little Bone Lodge," the Nicolas Cage dystopian horror film "Arcadian," and the romantic comedy "Finding Emily."
In an interview with Refinery29, Soverall shared her views of what makes "Every Year After" so special. "I think what is so brilliant about this story that really reflects real life," she said. "There's so many characters who make mistakes, and I don't feel like there are villains in the story. I feel like it's people who have made mistakes are also good people. I think both things can be true at once."
Matt Cornett as Sam Florek
The main concern in Percy Fraser's return to Barry's Bay is her former friend-turned-flame Sam Florek, played on the show by Matt Cornett. Now all grown up, Sam has become a cardiologist, but Percy's return is a shock to his system — one that brings back all sorts of memories he never quite managed to bury in the first place.
Before "Every Year After," Cornett appeared in many projects. He's arguably best known for his role as EJ on Tim Federle's Disney+ musical comedy-drama "High School Musical: The Musical — The Series," which is notably full of things only adults notice. He also played Max in the Hulu comedy-drama "Summer of 69."
In the aforementioned Refinery29 interview with co-star Sadie Soverall, Cornett discussed the challenge of bringing Carley Fortune's writing to life, and highlighted the project's comparatively long time span as the thing that sets it apart in the genre. "I think getting to see these characters throughout their life, you see them in their most formative stages of their teenage years, and young adulthood, and going into their mid to late 20s," he said. "There's so many formative chapters that you see in their lives that I think sets it apart a little bit, and was so much fun to play for us."
Michael Bradway as Charlie Florek
A major bump on the road to Percy and Sam's potential happiness is Sam's older brother, Charlie Florek. He had an intimate encounter with Percy back in the day and has drifted apart from the Barry's Bay community in the present. Charlie is also the one who brings Percy back in town, and he soon becomes just as crucial to the plot as either of the two main will-they-or-won't-they characters.
Charlie's actor, Michael Bradway, is a comparatively fresh face. He's appeared in a small handful of projects since his screen acting debut in 2019, but "Every Year After" is only his second major TV role. The first, as every fan of the One Chicago franchise knows, is playing Kelly Severide's (Taylor Kinney) half-brother Jack Damon on "Chicago Fire."
A major fan favorite, Charlie was easily among the most important "Every Year After" characters to cast, especially since he's a main character for the sequel novel "One Golden Summer" and therefore liable to take an even larger role in the show's potential future. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter," Bradway showed that he recognized the situation, and expressed his willingness to shoulder the responsibility of portraying a character who's so important to many fans. "I think it's so cool to be able to portray this character that is so beloved and is in different rankings of a book boyfriend," the actor said. "It's an honor to be Charlie for people."
Abigail Cowen as Delilah
Out of "Every Year After" characters, few get a more drastic makeover than Abigail Cowen's Delilah, who gets a whole original affair storyline with Charlie Florek. The show also teases Delilah's LGBTQ+ identity, which Cowen is fully ready to embrace going forward. "I would love to see her be with a woman," she told Elite Daily. "Who knows?"
Cowen's experience as an actor reflects the heightened importance of Percy Fraser's longtime acquaintance Delilah on the show. In fact, she's actually worked with "Every Year After" co-star Sadie Soverall before, playing main character Bloom Peters opposite Soverall's Beatrix on "Fate: The Winx Saga." Cowen's other well-known roles are also in the fantasy department. You may remember her as Dorcas, a Weird Sister who makes an impact on the timeline of Netflix's "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." She also played the minor character Vicki Carmichael on "Stranger Things" Season 2.
Her notable movie roles have also had a supernatural flavor to them. In 2021, she starred in Ellie Callahan's witch fantasy thriller "Witch Hunt" opposite Gideon Adlon ("Ghosts," "Euphoria"). In 2025, she played possession victim Emma Schmidt in David Midell's horror movie "The Ritual" — opposite Al Pacino, Dan Stevens, and "Better Call Saul" star Patrick Fabian, no less.
Aurora Perrineau as Chantal
Aurora Perrineau's Chantal is another character who gets far more attention on the show than she does in the source material. In fact, "Every Year After" gives her a whole original romantic side quest, complete with Delilah ready to further muddy the waters.
Perrineau is a perfect performer to handle such challenges. One of the more experienced players on the "Every Year After" field, her first screen credit dates back to 2011, and she's appeared in an impressive number of high-profile shows and films before the Prime Video series. In 2015, she played Shana in Jon M. Chu's "Jem and the Holograms," and the next year she had a small role in Morten Tydlum's sci-fi romance "Passengers" (where Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt broke character in the best way). In 2019, she played Tanya in the acclaimed Netflix miniseries "When They See Us" and started her two-season tenure as Dani Powell on the Fox procedural "Prodigal Son." Fans of HBO's "Westworld" also remember her as Season 4 character Frankie "C" Nichols, and Jeff Goldblum aficionados will have noticed her performance as Riddy on Netflix's Greek pantheon riff "Kaos."
Joseph Chiu as Jordie
Chantal's romantic partner Jordie also has a connection to Abigail Cowen's Deborah. The character is played by Joseph Chiu, who enjoyed the opportunities and challenges that the show's flashback-heavy nature brought. "I found it really easy to play those scenes where we're teenagers, because Abby had such great mannerisms," Chiu told Elite Daily. "She gave me the confidence to really lean into my boyishness as young Jordie."
Chiu is a recent arrival to the screen acting business. His first acting credit was a 2024 short called "Chemistry," but since then, he's already managed to appear in some notable projects. In 2025, he played Spider in the Netflix teen slasher "Fear Street: Prom Queen," and appeared as the recurring character Mateo on the Prime Video drama "Motorheads." Before "Every Year After" premiered, 2026 saw him play Weldu on the Paramount+ Star Trek series "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" and Mike on the Peacock comedy-drama "The Miniature Wife."
Elisha Cuthbert as Sue Florek
Elisha Cuthbert's Sue Florek is as important as "Every Year After" characters come. In the past timeline, Sue is the widower who does her best to provide the Florek brothers a decent upbringing, and in the present timeline, her death is the catalyst that brings everyone back together. The events of "Every Year After" take place in Canada, and the Canadian Cuthbert was a natural choice for playing the Florek matriarch. "I felt pretty strongly that [Sue] needed to be a Canadian actor, and that's when Elisha Cuthbert came into the mix," author Carley Fortune told Deadline. "She's phenomenal, and [I've been] such a fan of hers for almost my entire life."
Far and away the most experienced of the significant "Every Year After" actors, Cuthbert has been working since the late 1990s. Her first major role was spoiled rich kid Megan on Nickelodeon's "Are You Afraid of the Dark." In 2001, she started playing what's likely her most famous TV role — Kim Bauer in Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran's Fox action drama "24." Cuthbert also played Alex Kerkovich on the ABC sitcom "Happy Endings" and Abby Phillips in the Emmy-winning Netflix Western comedy series "The Ranch." Her notable roles on this front include Carol-Ann in Richard Curtis' 2003 romantic comedy "Love Actually," Danielle in the teen sex comedy "The Girl Next Door," and the main character Carly in Jaume Collet-Serra's slasher "House of Wax."
Juliette Hawk as young Percy Fraser
The narrative of "Every Year After" plays a long game, and many of the events in its present timeline have been set up many years earlier. Due to the nature of the show's storytelling, certain characters are played by two different actors, which allows the show to believably depict them in the two key stages of their lives, set a good decade apart.
The younger version of Percy Fraser is played by Juliette Hawk, who started her screen acting career in 2021 and has appeared in multiple projects every year since her debut. Despite her relative newcomer status, Hawk had already amassed plenty of credits before "Every Year After." The bulk of her work has been in Lifetime TV movies like 2025's "Taste of His Own Poison," but you may also have seen her on the 2024 Hallmark film "Holidazed" and Craig Sweeny's CBS medical crime drama "Watson."
Blue Clarke as young Sam
Like the other actors who play the younger versions of "Every Year After" main characters, Blue Clarke is still in the beginning of his career. That's not to say that he hasn't already made an impact, of course.
Clarke's first screen acting credit is from 2020, when he appeared in a short film called "Regret." Since then, he's spent time becoming something of an expert in playing younger versions of notable characters in major projects. In 2022, he started his tenure of playing the younger version of a major character when he portrayed Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson) as a child in Olivia Newman's "Where the Crawdads Sing" — a film adaptation of Delia Owens' hit novel of the same name. In the same year, he appeared on the Emmy-winning Apple TV true crime drama miniseries "Black Bird," playing a young version of Taron Egerton's main character Jimmy Keene.
Carson MacCormac as young Charlie
Out of the three major "younger version of the main character" actors on "Every Year After," Carson MacCormac is the most experienced — which is perhaps to be expected, seeing as he was tasked with playing the younger iteration of the charismatic Charlie Florek. He had already appeared in no fewer than 20 projects before the show, including some shows and movies that have given him plenty of exposure.
MacCormac played Brett Beyer in the 2019 DC Extended Universe superhero movie "Shazam!" and reprised the role four years later in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." He brought to life the main character's ancestor Benjamin Locke in the Netflix fantasy show "Locke & Key," and upgraded to a main character himself in Eli Craig's 2025 slasher film "Clown in a Cornfield," playing Cole. His other credits include the 2021 Brian Lucke Anderson crime drama "East of Middle West" and 2025's Courtney Marsh family drama "Where Did the Adults Go?"