The Summer I Turned Pretty: Who Does Belly End Up With In The Books?

Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) grows up with Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). They summer together at the Fisher's house at Cousins Beach because their mothers are friends, an annual vacation that Belly looks forward to every year. Typically, the summer involves her brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) and the Fisher brothers doing things on their own and leaving Belly out, but that all changes when she turns sixteen years old. Her appearance has changed, and she has a new goal of letting go of her childhood crush on Conrad.

In the show, Conrad and Jeremiah both appear to have a more romantic interest in Belly, based on their behavior. Jeremiah is a bit more upfront about it, and the two eventually kiss in a pool, while Conrad is more reserved and standoffish. The eldest of the two brothers, he chooses to show his feelings by crashing Belly's dates with Cam (David Iacono), another teen she meets at a beach party early on in her vacation. It isn't until the end of the summer, when Conrad and Belly sit on the beach and talk, that something deeper blossoms between them. He finally opens up emotionally instead of continuing to be the distant person he was all summer. Conrad also helps Belly during the debutante ball when Jeremiah disappears, reinforcing to Belly that he will always be there for her, even when she tries to let him go.

There is no debutante ball in the books, so that can't be used to help Belly realize who she wants to be with. Rather, Conrad is quite possessive of Belly throughout the summer, demonstrated through actions like not letting her leave a bonfire to hang out with Cam. This is in contrast to the seemingly unaffected Conrad introduced in the television show, though he is also a bit callous to Belly at times, especially when he thinks she slept with Jeremiah. Jeremiah, however, is more upfront about his romantic interest in Belly despite how she perceives Conrad's behavior, and, as in the show, she chooses Conrad after Susannah's (Rachel Blanchard) cancer diagnosis is revealed.