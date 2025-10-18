The 15 Best K-Dramas Ever, Ranked

Thanks to streaming services, the lines that separate television by country of origin have thinned almost to the point of nonexistence. Viewers in the United States often don't think twice about what language a show is in or what nation it hails from as they scroll through their streamer of choice — if something looks good, it goes in the queue alongside local fare. To that end, K-dramas — television shows created and originally airing in South Korea — have found a global audience.

True to their genre descriptor, K-dramas are usually exactly that at a baseline level: Korean dramas. That being said, K-dramas can branch out into a variety of subgenres that include romance, comedy, fantasy, horror, and action. It's the blockbusting K-drama action/horror "Squid Game" that served as millions of people's first exposure to K-dramas, and as such, it might be tempting to simply look at lists of the best TV shows like "Squid Game" to find others to check out. That is a good place to start, so long as you're looking for more of what made that show great.

But why not go ahead and dig into the overall best K-dramas ever made? We've presented those here, collected from fan discussions, reviews, other best-of lists, and our own editorial leanings — and ranked them from pretty great to the absolute best.