5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Off Campus

Every few months, a new romantic drama makes major waves on one streaming service or another — and these days, "Off Campus" is the hottest series around. Based on a series of novels by Elle Kennedy, "Off Campus" centers on college student and music major Hannah Wells, played by Ella Bright, and hockey all-star and team captain Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli, who previously appeared in the 2020 reboot of "Saved by the Bell"). While Kennedy's "Off Campus" series devotes one book each to various couples at the fictional Briar University, Season 1 of the Amazon Prime series centers on Garrett and Hannah's arrangement to become a fake couple in order to make Hannah's crush Justin Kohl (Josh Heuston) jealous. Along the way, though, Hannah and Garrett find they might be falling for each other.

"Off Campus" is delightfully soapy, swooningly romantic, and a whole lot of fun ... so if you make your way through the entire debut season (which is comprised of eight episodes) really quickly, what should you watch next? We've got some ideas. Get ready to swoon (and laugh) with these five picks that you should absolutely check out if you're obsessed with "Off Campus."