5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Off Campus
Every few months, a new romantic drama makes major waves on one streaming service or another — and these days, "Off Campus" is the hottest series around. Based on a series of novels by Elle Kennedy, "Off Campus" centers on college student and music major Hannah Wells, played by Ella Bright, and hockey all-star and team captain Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli, who previously appeared in the 2020 reboot of "Saved by the Bell"). While Kennedy's "Off Campus" series devotes one book each to various couples at the fictional Briar University, Season 1 of the Amazon Prime series centers on Garrett and Hannah's arrangement to become a fake couple in order to make Hannah's crush Justin Kohl (Josh Heuston) jealous. Along the way, though, Hannah and Garrett find they might be falling for each other.
"Off Campus" is delightfully soapy, swooningly romantic, and a whole lot of fun ... so if you make your way through the entire debut season (which is comprised of eight episodes) really quickly, what should you watch next? We've got some ideas. Get ready to swoon (and laugh) with these five picks that you should absolutely check out if you're obsessed with "Off Campus."
The Summer I Turned Pretty
If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, we've got really good news: a show that pairs perfectly with "Off Campus" also exclusively calls that streamer its home. That show is "The Summer I Turned Pretty," the runaway hit romance drama based on a series of books by Jenny Han, author of "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" who served as the showrunner for this small-screen adaptation. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" centers its story around Isabel "Belly" Conklin (an absolutely enchanting Lola Tung), who "turns pretty" one summer (get it?) after getting her braces off and cutting unflattering bucket hats out of her wardrobe. This glow-up does not go unnoticed by her family friends and surrogate siblings, Jeremiah and Conrad Fisher (Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney), whose mother Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) owns an expansive beach house in the fictional town of Cousins Beach where Belly and her mother Laurel (Jackie Chung) always spend their summers.
Throughout three seasons of "The Summer I Turned Pretty," we watch as Belly flits between both Jeremiah and Conrad, trying to discern which of the two Fisher boys might be the love of her life. With plenty of drama, steamy scenes, soapy, heightened plotlines, and genuinely great performances from Briney and Tung in particular, "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is a breezy, perfect summertime binge watch ... and you'll have to experience it for yourself to see which Fisher brother ends up with Belly.
Heated Rivalry
If you really like the hockey part of "Off Campus" but also want some spicy scenes alongside all those sports sequences, we can't recommend "Heated Rivalry" strongly enough. This Crave collaboration with HBO Max is the brainchild of Canadian creator and showrunner Jacob Tierney — who also made "Letterkenny" and "Shoresy" — and original series author Rachel Reid, whose "Heated Rivalry" queer romance novels have been best-sellers for some time. So what is "Heated Rivalry" about, and why is it such an enormous and unqualified success?
"Heated Rivalry" didn't have to be this good, honestly; Reid's books had a solid following by the time Tierney adapted it for Crave. Tierney, however, decided to make one of the best TV shows of 2025. The story of "Heated Rivalry" centers around rival hockey players — Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander, played respectively by Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams — who strike up an unexpected romantic connection as rookies and continue secretly seeing each other for years while nobody around them suspects a thing. Storrie and Williams became overnight stars thanks to this show's success, and with plenty of novels in Reid's series to adapt — including one that'll center around supporting players Scott Hunter (François Arnaud) and Kip Grady (Robbie G.K.) — we can expect "Heated Rivalry" to keep getting hotter and hotter as the years go by. Plus, because Season 1 is so short, you can binge-watch the whole thing in one day.
Overcompensating
Another Amazon Prime original that centers on an unexpected college romance, "Overcompensating" is the brainchild of comedian and actor Benito Skinner, who stars on the series as college freshman Benny "Bento" Scanlon. As Benny starts his four years at the fictional Yates University — alongside his sister Grace (Mary Beth Barone), who's a few years older and is beginning her junior year — he hides a secret, which is that he's gay but hasn't yet gone public with his sexuality. In an attempt to hide this, Benny "overcompensates" (hence the title) and tries to establish himself as a super-macho jock, specifically trying to impress Grace's popular athlete boyfriend Peter Whitney (Adam DiMarco).
The close but platonically intimate relationship and friendship between Benny and his best friend Carmen, played by Wally Baram, is the real highlight of "Overcompensating." When Benny does come out, Carmen is the first person he tells, so while they don't pretend to be a couple like Hannah and Garrett in "Off Campus," these two best friends are hiding a crucial and deeply personal secret ... a secret that adds some serious stakes to an otherwise funny, dishy series.
The Sex Lives of College Girls
How could we assemble a list of steamy college shows without including "The Sex Lives of College Girls," the delightfully risqué series created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble for HBO Max? This comedy, which kicked off in 2021 and was sadly canceled at the beginning of 2025, takes place at the fictional Essex College and focuses on four freshmen women who end up in the same dorm. At first, haughty rich girl Leighton (Renée Rapp), scholarship student and Midwest transplant Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), athlete and politician's daughter Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), and aspiring comedian Bela (Amrit Kaur) seem like they have absolutely nothing in common, but once they get to know each other, they form a tightly knit bond.
As Kimberly, Leighton, Whitney, and Bela navigate the social structures of Essex, they also explore the boundaries of their sexualities. Sometimes, that's played for laughs, like when Bela has a steamy encounter with the school's mascot while he remains in costume; sometimes it's emotionally resonant, like a moment where a crying Leighton admits to Kimberly that it was a girl, not a boy, who broke Leighton's seemingly impenetrable heart. "The Sex Lives of College Girls" might be partially based on Kaling's own experiences as a college student, but it's relatable to basically anybody who's had a period of self-discovery and made plenty of hilarious mistakes along the way.
Friday Night Lights
Want romance with a side of sports, or lots of sports with a side of romance? "Friday Night Lights" has you covered. Adapted from H.G. Bissinger's 1990 non-fiction book of the same name (which also inspired a movie of the same name in 2004), this 2006 NBC series is led by Kyle Chandler in a star-making turn as the taciturn but big-hearted Coach Eric Taylor, who works as the varsity football coach for the successful Dillon Panthers in the heart of Texas. In the very first episode of "Friday Night Lights," the team is stunned and devastated when their star quarterback Jason Street (Scott Porter) experiences a career-ending injury during a game that leaves him paralyzed from the chest down. As Jason's girlfriend — cheerleader Lyla Garrity (Minka Kelly) — and best friend and Panthers running back Tim Riggins (Taylor Kitsch) try to support Jason, second-string quarterback Matt Saracen (Zach Gilford) finds himself thrust into the main role, aided by Coach Taylor's guidance.
With Connie Britton as Coach Taylor's inimitable wife Tammy, future Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons as Matt's best friend and backup tight end Landry Clarke, and future Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan in later seasons as emerging star Vince Howard, "Friday Night Lights" is a stone-cold classic. Honestly, this show walked so "Off Campus" could ... skate. (It is ice hockey, after all.)
"Off Campus" is streaming on Amazon Prime now.