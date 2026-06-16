5 Best Movies And TV Shows Starring The Cast Of Off Campus

Based on Elle Kennedy's "Off-Campus" college sports-based romance book series, "Off Campus" premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 13 with all eight episodes of Season 1 hitting at once. It initially revolved around music student Hannah (Ella Bright) and hockey team captain Garrett (Belmont Cameli) pretending to be a couple in order for Hannah to catch the attention of classmate Justin (Josh Heuston) — with Justin being a fellow music student and, therefore, a better match for Hannah. But as these things tend to go, Hannah and Garrett start catching real feelings, which becomes complicated for everyone involved.

While "Off Campus" already has a second season confirmed to be on the way, there's no telling how long the wait is going to be. The most obvious thing to do in the meantime is to check out other TV shows to watch if you like "Off Campus." However, you might also be wondering why the cast of "Off Campus" looks so familiar and are curious to see what else they've been in as you wait for them to return for "Off Campus" Season 2. But what if you want to just go straight to the actual best roles they played before joining the show? Well, we've got you covered on that front right here.