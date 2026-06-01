Why The Cast Of Off Campus Looks So Familiar
Television is firmly in its hockey romance era. With the popularity of "Heated Rivalry," it makes sense that others would pop up — and "Off Campus" marks the next one for audiences to binge. Based on the book series of the same name by Elle Kennedy, "Off Campus" follows the students of Briar University and the relationships they have with each other before they graduate.
The first book, "The Deal," follows musician Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and hockey player Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) as they fake date. Hannah tutors Garrett so he doesn't fail a difficult class, and in return, he helps her garner the attention of her crush, fellow musician Justin Kohl (Josh Heuston). However, like any great fake dating story, Hannah and Garrett end up falling for each other instead.
There are plenty of shows to watch if you like "Off Campus," and they are a great starting point while you wait for Season 2 of the Prime Video series. However, if you'd like to know where you recognize the cast from so you can check out their other work before that, look no further.
Ella Bright as Hannah Wells
Ella Bright stars as Hannah Wells, a student at Briar University. She is a music major, focusing on classical composition, but a scholarship mishap leads her to write pop music for the school's showcase. Hannah begins tutoring Garrett so he keeps the grades needed to play hockey. Over the course of the first season, she goes on a journey of self-acceptance, especially as she opens herself up to love.
Bright is known for her role as aspiring doctor Darrell Rivers in the British historical drama "Malory Towers." Like "Off Campus," it's based on a book series. She is also in an episode of Netflix's "The Crown" as a young Kate Middleton.
Outside of television, she is Bridgette in the 2018 comedy "Holmes & Watson," which stars Will Ferrell as Sherlock Holmes and John C. Reilly as Dr. Watson. Bright has also dabbled in theater, appearing in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" from 2017 through 2018 as Harry's daughter, Lily Potter Jr. This role was her West End debut.
Belmont Cameli as Garrett Graham
Garrett Graham, often called Graham by his friends and teammates, is a hockey player and student at Briar University. He's captain of the team and is set up to have a professional career in the NHL, just like his father, after he graduates. While he famously doesn't do relationships, as he learns more about himself and realizes he is not like his abusive father. Garrett is played by Belmont Cameli.
"Off Campus" isn't the first time the actor plays the top dog of a sports team. Cameli appears in the "Saved by the Bell" reboot as Jamie Spano, captain of the high school football team. He's also in three episodes of the Kaley Cuoco-led Peacock series "Based on a True Story" as Mason.
On the silver screen, Cameli has other adaptations under his belt. Video game fans might recognize him as Abe, boyfriend to Odessa A'zion's Nina, in the 2025 horror movie "Until Dawn." He also stars as Eli, a mysterious teenager, in the Netflix adaptation of Sarah Dessen's "Along for the Ride." Outside of adaptations, Cameli is Frankie Boy in the Robert De Niro-led crime drama "The Alto Kings" and is Trevor in the 2020 comedy "Most Guys Are Losers."
Mika Abdalla as Allie Hayes
Mika Abdalla is Allie Hayes, Hannah's roommate and best friend. When audiences meet her in the first season of "Off Campus," she's with Sean (Riley Davis), a guy she's been dating since freshman year, even though they regularly break up and get back together. Allie is majoring in theatre and performance art, which causes a big disagreement between her and Sean, causing a permanent break up.
The actress is known for her role as McKeyla McAlister in the Netflix series "Project Mc²." The show follows McKeyla and her work as an agent of NOV8, a female government agency working to protect the population. It marked her first major role, and her career only continued to grow from there. On television, she boasts appearances in episodes of "Suits LA" and "The Flash." She is even in a few episodes of "The Pitt" alongside her fellow "Off Campus" co-star Jalen Thomas Brooks.
Her filmography includes an American Girl doll movie, with Abdalla playing Dylan Patterson, the villain to Saige Copeland in "An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky." Abdalla is also in the 2024 coming-of-age film "Snack Shack" as Brooke, the new girl in town who lands a job as a lifeguard at the neighborhood pool.
Stephen Kalyn as Dean Di Laurentis
Garrett Graham isn't the only hockey player on the team. His friends and housemates include other players like Dean Di Laurentis, played by Stephen Kalyn. Dean is a part of the defensive line on the hockey team, and is the womanizer of the friend group. He's the life of a party, best friends with Beau Maxwell (Khobe Clarke), and is beginning to have a soft spot for Allie.
Kalyn started his career on television, with episodic roles in procedurals like "Murdoch Mysteries" and "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent." He is also featured in the TV movies "The Perfect Wedding" and "I Do, or Die — A Killer Arrangement." The actor continued to add to his resume, joining the cast of the Canadian miniseries "Essex County" as the younger version of Stephen McHattie's Lou.
Kalyn also appeared in several other Prime Video projects before "Off Campus." He is in an episode of "Cruel Intentions" as Rourke and plays Logan's younger counterpart in "Motorheads." He joined the cast of "Gen V" in Season 2 as Greg, a Godolkin University student and an influencer who ends up in some of the same classes as Emma (Lizze Broadway).
Jalen Thomas Brooks as John Tucker
John Tucker, played by Jalen Thomas Brooks, is one of Garrett and Dean's teammates and housemates at Briar University. Tucker is the more paternal figure of the bunch, cooking for the group and making sure everyone is getting the nutrients they need to focus on the game. While his role is limited in the first season, audiences still get to see him put together a fun Friendsgiving celebration.
Brooks has had a strong career on television so far. Medical drama fans might recognize him as nurse Mateo Diaz from "The Pitt," and he appears in both seasons so far. He had a recurring role on the Jared Padalecki-led series "Walker" as Colton Davidson in the second and third seasons. Legal drama audiences might know him as Sean from "Rebel," a one-season wonder starring Katey Sagal. Brooks also had a recurring role as Blaise in TNT's "Animal Kingdom."
Brooks does have one film on his resume so far. He is Bobby in the Eli Roth horror movie "Thanksgiving." Bobby is one of the young adults who moved away from the city, only to return the next year for the holiday and have to fight off a killer.
Antonio Cipriano as John Logan
Antonio Cipriano is John Logan, the fourth housemate, Garrett's best friend, and another member of the Briar University hockey team. It's clear from the start that he's had a crush on Hannah for a while, and he's always doing odd jobs to make money. The first season of "Off Campus" introduces his complicated family dynamics and how that continues to impact him.
Cipriano has had several leading roles on television. He was part of the main cast of the Disney+ series "National Treasure: Edge of History," playing Oren, a sneaker fanatic. The actor then went on to star as Max in "A Week Away," a spin-off of the Netflix musical of the same name, following teens at a Christian summer camp. Cipriano also boasts appearances in the mystery series "Harlan Coben's Shelter." In film, he is in "The Alto Kings" as a young Vito, alongside his "Off Campus" co-star Belmont Cameli.
Cipriano has also appeared on stage, taking on the role of Phoenix in "Jagged Little Pill" during its Broadway run in 2019 and 2020. He has also been in regional productions of the show, as well as "Cinderella."
Josh Heuston as Justin Kohl
Justin Kohl is a musician and one of Hannah's love interests in "Off Campus." They share a class and his band performs at the bar she works at, meaning they run in the same circles. With Garrett's help, she finally talks to him, and he helps her write a song for the pop showcase. He's portrayed by Australian actor Josh Heuston.
Heuston is known for starring as Henry in the Australian teen drama "Dive Club," a series about divers looking for their missing friend. His television career continued with the Australian shows "More Than This" and "Bali 2002" before his breakout role in Netflix's "Heartbreak High," in which he plays a musician named Dusty. In 2024, he joined the cast of "Dune: Prophecy" as Constantine Corrino, a young man trying to earn his father's approval.
On the silver screen, he appears as Zeus Pretty Boy in the Marvel film "Thor: Love and Thunder." Heuston also stars as Moses in the survival thriller "Dangerous Animals," which follows an abduction in the middle of the ocean.
Steve Howey as Phil Graham
Steve Howey is Phil Graham, Garrett's father and a retired professional hockey player. He attends his son's games, offers his thoughts on how he played, and tries to convince him to come home for Thanksgiving. The two have a strained relationship due to Phil's emotional and physical abuse during Garret's childhood.
Howey's career on television is extensive. Drama fans might know him as Kevin Ball from Showtime's "Shameless," who lives next door to the Gallaghers and tries to help the kids in later seasons. He also stars as Van Montgomery in "Reba," the son-in-law of the titular character. The actor's recent roles on TV include secret government spy Harry Tasker in "True Lies," as well as police captain Nick Wagner in ABC's comedy drama "High Potential."
Howey's filmography boasts a variety of genres. He is Daniel, boyfriend to Kate Hudson's Liv, in the romcom "Bride Wars." He appears in the 2022 paranormal comedy "Day Shift" as vampire hunter Mike Nazarian and the 2019 buddy cop movie "Stuber" as Felix. Action fans might recognize him from the 2005 film "Supercross," where he plays motocross biker K.C. Carlyle.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Julia Sarah Stone as Jules Logan
John Logan's sibling Jules is often seen with the group, since they not only run the Briar University gossip page Fifth Line, but they livestream every hockey game with colorful commentary. They're the one to point out to Logan that he has a crush on Hannah, and that taking a sponsorship could be a good thing.
Julia Sarah Stone plays Jules. She began her career as a child actor, racking up a number of projects. Her resume is very film heavy, with the Canadian movies "The Year Dolly Parton Was My Mom" and "Vampire Dog" being some of her first credits. She appeared in several thrillers, like 2017's "Allure" as Eva and 2023's "Zoe.mp4" as Zoe, a young woman who might be a serial killer's next victim. One of her most significant film roles is as Samantha in the coming-of-age movie "Wet Bum."
On television, her breakout role came when she joined the cast of "The Killing," a crime drama from AMC. Stone is Lyric, one of the main characters in the third season. She also stars in the Canadian sci-fi series "Aftermath" as Dana, the youngest child of a family trying to survive a supernatural apocalypse.
Khobe Clarke as Beau Maxwell
Khobe Clarke is Beau Maxwell, Dean's best friend and confidant. While he is a recurring character in "Off Campus," he helps Dean and Allie keep their situationship under wraps, covering for them both when needed. Fans of the "Off Campus" book series know that Beau's story becomes incredibly important for the rest of the characters later on, so it's nice to see his introduction early on in the Prime Video adaptation.
Clarke is known for playing Kyle in Season 2 of "Yellowjackets," and Coop in Season 2 of Netflix's "Firefly Lane." The former isn't the first thriller the actor appears in, as Clarke was also in the Lifetime series "V.C. Andrews' Dawn" as Jimmy Longchamp. Clarke previously worked with Prime Video on "Cruel Intentions," starring as Scott Russell, one of the fraternity brothers.
Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Dexter
Dexter, played by Miles Gutierrez-Riley, is one of Hannah's best friends. He often gives his opinion, cracking jokes and supporting her as she tries to figure out her feelings for Garrett.
"Off Campus" isn't the first adaptation Gutierrez-Riley is a part of. He stars in "I Wish You All the Best," a coming-of-age movie based on a book by Mason Deaver, as outgoing high school student Nathan. Horror fans likely know the actor for his role as Joshua in "Smile 2," assistant to pop star Skye Riley (Naomi Scott). He also appears in the 2024 romcom "Sweethearts."
Like several of his "Off Campus" co-stars, he worked with Prime Video before the hockey romance series. He stars as Ivan, one of the teen boys introduced to the island-based social experiment, in Season 2 of "The Wilds."
Charlie Evans as Hunter Davenport
Hunter Davenport, first introduced as Carter St. James V, is about to become a new member of the Briar University hockey team. Allie is who connects with him initially as she tries to have a casual hookup, not knowing who he is. However, it's clear from his appearance during the final scene of Episode 8 that he and Dean have history. Davenport is played by Charlie Evans.
Evans is known for portraying Jeremy Bradford in Hulu's political thriller "Paradise." Jeremy is the president's son, unhappy with how his father initially handles the apocalypse. The actor also appears in the Australian comedy "Everything's Gonna Be Okay" as Leonard and in the Netflix apocalyptic thriller "Leave the World Behind" as Archie.
Evans is also a musician and classically trained singer, following in the footsteps of his music-loving parents. The actor was accepted to Berklee College of Music, but initially deferred due to his work schedule. As of 2024, he was completing online classes through the college and working on an EP.