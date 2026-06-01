Why The Cast Of Off Campus Looks So Familiar

Television is firmly in its hockey romance era. With the popularity of "Heated Rivalry," it makes sense that others would pop up — and "Off Campus" marks the next one for audiences to binge. Based on the book series of the same name by Elle Kennedy, "Off Campus" follows the students of Briar University and the relationships they have with each other before they graduate.

The first book, "The Deal," follows musician Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and hockey player Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) as they fake date. Hannah tutors Garrett so he doesn't fail a difficult class, and in return, he helps her garner the attention of her crush, fellow musician Justin Kohl (Josh Heuston). However, like any great fake dating story, Hannah and Garrett end up falling for each other instead.

There are plenty of shows to watch if you like "Off Campus," and they are a great starting point while you wait for Season 2 of the Prime Video series. However, if you'd like to know where you recognize the cast from so you can check out their other work before that, look no further.