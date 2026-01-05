The Pitt Season 2 Review: Noah Wyle's Medical Drama Is Gross, Intense, And Still Great

When "The Pitt" dropped on HBO Max (née Max) in January 2025, audiences couldn't quite believe what they were seeing. A gritty, straightforward medical procedural with a 15-episode season that returned "ER" veteran Noah Wyle to a fake emergency room? A series that used the central conceit of "24" — that is, using a "real time" framework to tell its story by chronicling a 15-hour ER shift — to greater effect than its predecessor? A show that feels like a network series of old but airs on one of the most famous premium streamers around? It's not surprising that "The Pitt" became an overnight success and swept the Emmys in the fall of 2025 (including a long-awaited trophy for Wyle), and if you're a fan, don't worry for a second. In its sophomore season, "The Pitt" is just as gory and great as it was the first time around.

Led by Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch — who spends the nine episodes provided to critics talking about his upcoming sabbatical — "The Pitt" Season 2 reunites us with his colleagues, including returning charge nurse Dana Evans (fellow Emmy winner Katherine LaNasa), fresh-out-of-rehab resident Dr. Frank Langdon (Patrick Ball), new official doctor Dennis Whitaker (Gerran Howell), emotionally connected and neurodivergent resident Dr. Mel King (Taylor Dearden), and second-year resident Dr. Trinity Santos (Isa Briones), just to name a few. Once again, the shift takes place across one workday, but this time, it just so happens to be July 4 in this fictional version of Pittsburgh. This brings plenty of injuries you'd expect — including a nasty firecracker-related blast and quite a lot of heat stroke — and some you wouldn't, like a high-security inmate who was attacked by another prisoner. Throughout it all, "The Pitt" Season 2 stays fresh.