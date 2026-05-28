Off Campus Season 2: Every Confirmed Detail So Far
Contains Spoilers for "Off Campus" Season 1
Hockey and romance are two flavors that definitely go well together — just ask anyone who's looking for more shows like "Heated Rivalry" after experiencing its brew of angst and passion. "Off Campus" — which follows a group of collegiate hockey players as they navigate love, lust, and adulthood — has become yet another successful example of that subgenre. You can think of it as a heterosexual answer to the very happily queer "Heated Rivalry," but "Off Campus" has a following all its own — it was greenlit for a second season ahead of its Season 1 debut on May 13. Its Rotten Tomatoes score, sitting at a 93% approval score with critics, strongly hints that it might be one of the best shows of 2026.
For those who are already addicted to life at Briar University, you're probably going to have a good, long wait before you get to watch a new couple anchor Season 2. Yet the show's already poised to begin filming the next batch of episodes soon, which means there are details floating around out there about what you can expect for the upcoming outing. Here's all of the confirmed details we have so far for the second season of "Off Campus."
When will Off Campus Season 2 Air?
Eagle-eyed observers have already noticed that the filming plan for Season 2 of "Off Campus" promises to follow in the footsteps of Season 1, which means the next batch of episodes should arrive at a predictable interval. Season 1 was filmed in the summer of 2025 and ended up being released on Prime Video in the early summer of 2026. Season 2 will film in June 2026. If the pattern holds, then that means audiences will get the next portion of "Off Campus" sometime in the spring or summer of 2027.
Prime Video might change its release plans sometime in the future, but as of this writing it's likely that the entire second season will hit the streamer in one bingeable block on its drop day. All episodes will likely remain the same length as well, at roughly an hour. There's no word as of press time whether or not the season will be eight episodes long, as Season 1 is.
Who will star in Off Campus Season 2?
It looks like most of the main cast of "Off Campus" will be back for Season 2. Yes, even though they got together at the end of Season 1, Ella Bright's Hannah Wells and Belmont Cameli's Garrett Graham will be back for Season 2. They'll be joined by Mika Abdalla (Allie), Stephen Kalyn (Dean), Jalen Thomas Brooks (John Tucker), Antonio Cipriano (John Logan), and "Shameless" cast member Steve Howey (Phil Graham).
On top of that, two new actors will become regulars when Season 2 rolls around. India Fowler will be playing Grace Ivers, who will have an important impact on the life of John, and Phillipa Soo will be playing theater artist Scarlett.
But one important face won't be with the series when it tees off for Season 2: Josh Heuston, who plays Hannah's one-time crush Justin Kohl, was not available for filming the second season. He hasn't been permanently written out of the series, as series creator Louisa Levy hopes to include him in future seasons.
What will Off Campus Season 2 be about?
It looks like "Off Campus" will be adapting each book in the Elle Kennedy-penned romance series it's based on in publication order. Season 2 will be based on Kennedy's second book, "The Mistake," which is centered around John's love story. He will indeed be finding passion with the freshly-cast Grace Ivers.
Fans of the "Off Campus" universe know that Grace and John connect during a one-night stand. John tries to push Grace away after their hook-up causes him to catch feelings, but while she decides to get over him and their encounter — during which she lost her virginity — John is so shaken by their connection he decides to turn over a new leaf and leave his womanizing ways behind him, re-centering himself on upping his on the ice game. The ultimate question is, will Grace ever be able to forgive John?
There's no word at press time as to how much will be changed when the book is adapted for the small screen. But fans can rest assured that the rest of the Briar Hawks seem likely to continue to appear on the show, that the team's travails will go on, and adulthood will continue to loom over the gang.
Is Off Campus based on another medium?
As noted above, "Off Campus" is based on the sprawling universe created by Elle Kennedy, which has since gone on to include books featuring the siblings of several central Briar Hawks team members. The original "Off Campus" series of books span five novels and several short stories. Season 1 is based on "The Deal"; book 3 in the series, "The Score," centers on Allie and Dean's romance; book 4 is about John Tucker's entanglement with Sabrina James. The final book, "The Legacy," advances the romances of all of the series' central characters and features weddings, engagements, and other various milestones.
Briar U features four more books set at Briar University. Hunter Davenport (Charlie Evans), who makes a surprise cameo in the Season 1 finale of "Off Campus," is a major character in this branch of the series. "The Chase" is about Colin Fitzgerald and Summer, "The Risk" is about Jake Connelly and Brenna, while Hunter's romance with Demi happens in "The Play." The final book, "The Dare,: features Connor and Taylor. Various characters from "Off Campus" appear repeatedly in these books.
The final set of novels, "Campus Diaries," follows the daughters, friends, and associates of several main characters from the "Off Campus" universe. Gigi Graham — daughter of Garrett and Hannah — is stars in "The Graham Effect," Diana Dixon is the heroine of "The Dixon Rule," and Charlotte Kingston is at the center of "The Charlie Method." While it's not guaranteed that the show will ever manage to cover the events that occur in these books, newbies to the series definitely have a major summer reading list to get through before Season 2 of "Off Campus" is in session.