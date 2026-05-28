Off Campus Season 2: Every Confirmed Detail So Far

Contains Spoilers for "Off Campus" Season 1

Hockey and romance are two flavors that definitely go well together — just ask anyone who's looking for more shows like "Heated Rivalry" after experiencing its brew of angst and passion. "Off Campus" — which follows a group of collegiate hockey players as they navigate love, lust, and adulthood — has become yet another successful example of that subgenre. You can think of it as a heterosexual answer to the very happily queer "Heated Rivalry," but "Off Campus" has a following all its own — it was greenlit for a second season ahead of its Season 1 debut on May 13. Its Rotten Tomatoes score, sitting at a 93% approval score with critics, strongly hints that it might be one of the best shows of 2026.

For those who are already addicted to life at Briar University, you're probably going to have a good, long wait before you get to watch a new couple anchor Season 2. Yet the show's already poised to begin filming the next batch of episodes soon, which means there are details floating around out there about what you can expect for the upcoming outing. Here's all of the confirmed details we have so far for the second season of "Off Campus."