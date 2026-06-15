10 Best TV Shows Starring The Cast Of Euphoria
HBO's "Euphoria" ended after Season 3. For some, it was music to their ears. To others, a bittersweet conclusion to non-stop emotional turbulence. However you feel about the controversial drama series, there's no denying that it was jam-packed with some of the biggest talent in the biz. From Hunter Schafer to Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, it's no stretch of the imagination to dub this an all-star cast.
Now, it's all too easy to head right back to the start of the series and kick it off from scratch, but this isn't exactly like "Friends" or "The Big Bang Theory," which you can put on for a laugh every now and then. Maybe it's best to take a break from all the existential crises and watch something else featuring your favorite actors from the show.
The good news is there's a lot to keep you entertained. What we have done is sat down, watched way too many series, and identified all the best TV shows starring the cast of "Euphoria." In terms of the main criteria for selection here, it's the following: The actor in question must have had a notable role in the series, and the show must be universally regarded as good by the likes of Rotten Tomatoes or even general public consensus.
Ted
In "Euphoria," Alanna Ubach portrays Suze Howard. As the mother of Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Lexi (Maude Apatow), she goes through the most with her children — plus, she has her own personal woes to contend with. However, in "Ted" — the prequel show to Seth MacFarlane's film series about a quirky but rude talking teddy bear — she receives a more lighthearted role as Susan Bennett (no relation to Rue), John's (Max Burkholder) loving and supportive mother.
Much like the movies, the two-season comedy series focuses on the friendship between John and Ted (voiced by MacFarlane), as they navigate high school and deal with typical teenage problems in the '90s. Of course, most of their issues are a direct result of their own doing, as they inevitably do the wrong thing, then need to fix their mess before it snowballs into something bigger. Spoiler alert: Events always escalate with this calamitous pair — and Susan and the rest of the Bennett family often get sucked into the ordeals as well.
If you're familiar with MacFarlane's brand of comedy, such as "American Dad!" and "Family Guy," you'll know exactly what to expect from "Ted." It isn't highbrow humor, that's for sure, but it's good to have playing in the background when you need to unwind from a long day and want a chuckle or two.
Dash & Lily
Austin Abrams recently drew attention for working with filmmaker Zach Cregger, but he also had a notable stint on "Euphoria." In the show, he plays Ethan Daley, who dates Kat Hernandez (Barbie Ferreira) in a memorable but emotionally volatile arc.
Abrams portrays a character in a less toxic relationship in Netflix's "Dash & Lily." This rom-com sees Abrams appear as the co-lead Dash, who isn't the biggest fan of Christmas because of personal reasons. Well, he learns to appreciate the holiday after he and Lily (Midori Francis) anonymously exchange messages and dares around New York City. Through these interactions, they learn more about each other, as their relationship develops from flirty fun to something more. As with any rom-com, though, it isn't a linear path from strangers to romantic partners, as they face several challenges along the way.
Based on the book series by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan, "Dash & Lily" only aired for one season, but it's a sweet story set around the most magical time of the year. In addition to this, the chemistry between Abrams and Francis is undeniable. They really should be in more shows or movies together, because there's something special there — like a modern-day version of Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, or Joey Tribbiani and a meatball sub.
Sharp Objects
Sydney Sweeney's Cassie experiences a rollercoaster of a storyline in "Euphoria." The same can be said of her character, Alice, in HBO's "Sharp Objects." Based on Gillian Flynn's book, the eight-episode miniseries ventures down the psychological thriller path and leaves a trail of trauma in its wake.
"Sharp Objects" revolves around journalist Camille Preaker (Amy Adams), who returns to her old stomping ground, Wind Gap. Camille isn't here to just visit friends and try to rediscover her youth in her hometown, though. She's investigating two shocking murders and dealing with the demons of her past. Alice turns out to be an important figure in Camille's flashbacks, since she's Camille's roommate during their stay at a mental health facility and becomes almost like a little sister to her.
In terms of shows that rip your heart out and put it in a blender, "Sharp Objects" is right up there. It isn't afraid to get dark and real, clawing at frayed nerves and generating sympathy for its various characters. Let's also say it's one of the mystery shows that hooks you from the first few minutes. While Sweeney may not have as large a role here as she does in "Euphoria" or even the first season of "The White Lotus," her tragic character is extremely pivotal to Camille's overall arc and story development.
The Four Seasons
In "Euphoria," Colman Domingo's Ali Muhammad forms a close bond with Rue Bennett (Zendaya). He has his own troubled past, but he does his best to support and offer her advice. In the end ... well, if you watched "Euphoria," you know what happens.
Now, it would have been all too easy to select a number of Domingo's shows for this feature, since he's appeared in everything from "Fear the Walking Dead" to "The Madness." Yet one of his best turns — especially showcasing his ability to easily glide between comedy and drama — is in "The Four Seasons."
This Netflix series centers on three couples who are all friends with each other. They have routines together, but everything gets turned upside down after one of the couples decides to get divorced. Domingo plays Danny, who experiences his own set of issues with his husband, Claude (Marco Calvani). The beauty of "The Four Seasons" is how it understands how to make the audience laugh, but also to touch on the very real and complex emotions of friendships and relationships. It's a relatable series, especially for people who have seen friendship groups affected by the dissolution of a relationship and then tried to figure out how to move forward in social settings afterward.
Grey's Anatomy
The late Eric Dane portrayed Cal Jacobs on "Euphoria." From the debut episode, it's clear that Cal was a man hiding many secrets from his family — including his son Nate (Jacob Elordi). Needless to say, the character has a fascinating and tumultuous arc on the show.
Dane had a remarkable career — both in TV and film. However, there's little doubt that he was most famous for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan, aka McSteamy, in the medical drama "Grey's Anatomy." He also reprised the part in a few episodes of the spin-off series "Private Practice."
The long-running "Grey's Anatomy" remains one of the most rewatchable doctor shows of all time, as it follows medical professionals in both their personal and professional lives. Since it's been on TV from the dawn of time — okay, just the 2000s, but it feels longer — various cast members have come and gone, while the storyline has evolved with the changes. That being said, those earlier seasons that see Dane's Sloan and Patrick Dempsey's Derek Shepherd as the McBrothers and involved in all kinds of drama and love triangles are the peak of the series. At times, you almost forget that these characters are actually supposed to save patients and do work at work, because you're too absorbed in all the other spiciness.
The New Edition Story
Algee Smith features in the first two seasons of "Euphoria," playing Chris McKay, a college football star who is involved with Cassie. He doesn't return for the final season, but hey, considering some of the fates of the other characters, maybe that's not such a bad thing for Chris.
As an actor, one of Smith's best performances comes in BET's "The New Edition Story." This three-part miniseries follows the meteoric rise of the real-life R&B outfit that peaked in the '80s. For those unfamiliar with the New Edition, the group is one of the earliest boy bands, making stars out of Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Johnny Gill, and Ralph Tresvant. Without them, it's unlikely that N*SYNC or the Backstreet Boys would have ever existed. In the show, Smith plays the part of Tresvant.
"The New Edition Story" is an exceptional biopic, which is also aided by the fact that members of the group served as executive producers on the show. From the highest highs to the lowest lows, this miniseries runs the gamut of the experience. Even if you aren't a fan of the music, it's still worth watching for this unbelievable true-life story.
The Narrow Road to the Deep North
When you look at the best Jacob Elordi movies and TV shows, it's clear the actor doesn't follow a linear path and dances to the beat of his own drum. He chooses the projects that interest him, which results in him playing drastically different characters. Hence, his turn as Nate Jacobs in "Euphoria" is nothing like his portrayal of Dorrigo Evans in "The Narrow Road to the Deep North."
In this poignant but powerful five-part miniseries, Elordi plays the younger Dorrigo, while Ciarán Hinds portrays the older version of the character. Since the show takes place across three different time periods, this requires the viewer to hold their questions and watch everything to understand the full story.
"The Narrow Road to the Deep North" follows Dorrigo as he starts a forbidden love affair with his uncle's wife, Amy Mulvaney (Odessa Young). Apart from the fact that his uncle won't be pleased if he finds out, there's also the reality that Dorrigo is engaged to another woman. After he departs for World War II, Dorrigo is captured and held as a prisoner of war, but it's his love and memories of Amy that carry him through this great ordeal. The question is, what will happen when he returns? This is the part in which the older Dorrigo provides the tragic answers.
Shake It Up
It's remarkable to look back at Zendaya's career trajectory now — especially considering her transformation from a Disney favorite to her darker turn as Rue Bennett in "Euphoria." If anything, it's a testament to her phenomenal range as an actor that she's able to embody such starkly different personalities onscreen.
When discussing Zendaya's best movie and TV roles, you have to place Rocky Blue from "Shake It Up" on any list. Is it her best part yet, or even one of the greatest series of all time? No, not even close. But "Shake It Up" is a kid-friendly and comedic Disney show that understands what its audience wants and delivers on its promises. As a result, it's a sweet and funny program that doesn't wrack the brain, choosing lighthearted entertainment over more serious subject matter.
So, what's "Shake It Up" about? Zendaya's Rocky and Bella Thorne's CeCe Jones are two pals who want to become dancers. Their dreams come true when they audition and secure roles on the show "Shake It Up, Chicago!" Yet just because Rocky and CeCe achieved this goal doesn't mean that life becomes easier all of a sudden. Not only do they need to deal with the demands of being professional dancers, but they also still need to handle school responsibilities and everyday life.
Oz
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje only appears in "Euphoria" Season 3, but his character, Alamo Brown, certainly leaves his mark on the show and its characters. In fact, if Rue Bennett had never met him, her fate might have turned out differently. Oh, for what could have been ...
Akinnuoye-Agbaje has quite the enviable filmography, having appeared in popular films, such as "The Bourne Identity" and "The Mummy Returns," and prestigious shows like "Lost" and "His Dark Materials." However, the best series he's ever appeared in is the prison drama "Oz," in which he plays the fearsome inmate Simon Adebisi. The character didn't serve a major role in the series at first, but his prominence grew over the seasons until his departure in Season 4.
When "Oz" debuted in 1997, it shocked viewers, since there was nothing else quite like it on TV. Set in a men's prison nicknamed Oz, this show doesn't feature a yellow brick road to happy stories or smiles. Instead, it's like a knife to the stomach, twisting, turning, and leaving everybody devastated by the violent and disturbing life inside the joint and what people do to survive. "Oz" is one of the best prison TV shows of all time, but be warned — like "Euphoria" — it isn't an easy watch, nor is it something that's worth rewatching over and over again.
Under the Bridge
Javon Walton's Ashtray experiences the ultimate tragic fate in "Euphoria," and the actor appears to be drawn to these types of roles and stories. He also lends his talents to the 2024 miniseries "Under the Bridge," which is based on a true story and provides a look into the darker and more sinister side of teenagers.
Anybody who has read about the murder of Reena Virk (played by Vritika Gupta) knows how disturbing and agonizing everything surrounding it is. The teenager was murdered by her bullies, and "Under the Bridge" explores the horror of what happened and why, unraveling all the messy and heartbreaking details. In the miniseries, Walton portrays Warren Glowatski, who turns out to be an important catalyst in the overall story.
"Under the Bridge" received largely positive reviews, as critics praised the acting and handling of such a delicate topic and tragic real-life event. In addition to this, the show serves as a window into society and how such horrifying brutality and anger exist in the world. Make no mistake about it, this is a terribly sad series, but its subject matter merits further exploration and discussion.