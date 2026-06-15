10 Best TV Shows Starring The Cast Of Euphoria

HBO's "Euphoria" ended after Season 3. For some, it was music to their ears. To others, a bittersweet conclusion to non-stop emotional turbulence. However you feel about the controversial drama series, there's no denying that it was jam-packed with some of the biggest talent in the biz. From Hunter Schafer to Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, it's no stretch of the imagination to dub this an all-star cast.

Now, it's all too easy to head right back to the start of the series and kick it off from scratch, but this isn't exactly like "Friends" or "The Big Bang Theory," which you can put on for a laugh every now and then. Maybe it's best to take a break from all the existential crises and watch something else featuring your favorite actors from the show.

The good news is there's a lot to keep you entertained. What we have done is sat down, watched way too many series, and identified all the best TV shows starring the cast of "Euphoria." In terms of the main criteria for selection here, it's the following: The actor in question must have had a notable role in the series, and the show must be universally regarded as good by the likes of Rotten Tomatoes or even general public consensus.