Why Euphoria Is Ending With Season 3 On HBO
Contains spoilers for "Euphoria" Season 3, Episode 8 — "In God We Trust"
Although Season 3 of "Euphoria" felt like a shadow of its former self to many, it was undoubtedly exciting that the season happened at all given the four-year gap between it and Season 2 due to a lot of behind-the-scenes drama. Well, now we know that this is officially the end for "Euphoria."
Shortly after the Season 3 finale, titled "In God We Trust," aired, HBO and "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson confirmed that this was, indeed, the series finale. The announcement may not have been shocking to fans who watched the finale, in which Rue (Zendaya) overdoses and dies on fentanyl halfway through. It would be hard for the show to continue without its narrator and main character, and for Levinson, this was the only way "Euphoria" could end.
As he told "Popcast" from The New York Times, "In terms of the story that we set out to tell, which is a story about addiction and its consequences, this feels like the end to me." Plenty of characters made it out of the episode alive. Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) will continue her influencer journey even after the death of her husband, Nate (Jacob Elordi), and Maddy (Alexa Demie) is free from Alamo Brown's (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) control. But "Euphoria" ends with a clear message, as Levinson continued, "If you are experimenting or taking drugs today, it's very possible it'll kill you."
A real-world tragedy changed the ending of Euphoria
"Euphoria" Season 3 was a radical departure from what came before. Whereas the first two seasons presented a stylized look at modern teenage life filled with glitzy parties and a fight for social hierarchy, Season 3 effectively became a Western, with the one through-line being Rue's struggle with addiction. There's another version of "Euphoria" where perhaps Rue gets clean, but when a tragedy struck the "Euphoria" set, Sam Levinson knew the story needed to change.
Angus Cloud, who played Fezco on the first two seasons of "Euphoria," died in 2023 from an accidental overdose. In the same "Popcast" interview, Levinson mentions how Rue originally had a different ending. He doesn't say what that would've been, but after Cloud passed, he knew there was only one way to end Rue's journey: "Once he passed away, I had to reconceive the script and I thought, you can't tell a story about addiction today without the very real consequences. Most people don't get a second chance."
Rue's death on "Euphoria" was foreshadowed previously in Season 3 when we get a montage of Ali (Colman Domingo), Rue's mentor and sponsor, witnessing numerous deaths at the hands of drugs. He keeps a notebook of all the people he's lost to addiction, with Rue becoming the latest chapter in a tragic saga.
"Euphoria" has ended, and while some characters can still make lives for themselves, there's no riding off into the sunset for Rue.