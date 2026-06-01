Why Euphoria Is Ending With Season 3 On HBO

Contains spoilers for "Euphoria" Season 3, Episode 8 — "In God We Trust"

Although Season 3 of "Euphoria" felt like a shadow of its former self to many, it was undoubtedly exciting that the season happened at all given the four-year gap between it and Season 2 due to a lot of behind-the-scenes drama. Well, now we know that this is officially the end for "Euphoria."

Shortly after the Season 3 finale, titled "In God We Trust," aired, HBO and "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson confirmed that this was, indeed, the series finale. The announcement may not have been shocking to fans who watched the finale, in which Rue (Zendaya) overdoses and dies on fentanyl halfway through. It would be hard for the show to continue without its narrator and main character, and for Levinson, this was the only way "Euphoria" could end.

As he told "Popcast" from The New York Times, "In terms of the story that we set out to tell, which is a story about addiction and its consequences, this feels like the end to me." Plenty of characters made it out of the episode alive. Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) will continue her influencer journey even after the death of her husband, Nate (Jacob Elordi), and Maddy (Alexa Demie) is free from Alamo Brown's (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) control. But "Euphoria" ends with a clear message, as Levinson continued, "If you are experimenting or taking drugs today, it's very possible it'll kill you."