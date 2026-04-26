5 Best Prison TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

Cast: Taylor Schilling, Kate Mulgrew, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, Taryn Manning

Taylor Schilling, Kate Mulgrew, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, Taryn Manning Show Creator(s): Jenji Kohan

Jenji Kohan Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Aired: 2013-2019

2013-2019 Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

90% Where to Watch: Netflix

Perhaps the best prison show of all time is "Orange Is the New Black." Based on the autobiography about the author's experience in a woman's prison, "Orange is the New Black" follows Piper (Taylor Shilling), the naive new girl who believes she doesn't belong in prison. Over the course of seven seasons, Piper not only accepts her place among the inmates but embraces it and stands in solidarity with them. The series boasts an absolutely stacked cast, with more outstanding performances than we could possibly name here (though we'd like to give a shout-out to Danielle Brooks, Uzo Adoba, and Natasha Lyonne).

Nominated for Emmy Awards both as a comedy and a drama, "Orange Is the New Black" combines the best of both worlds. The chemistry between the ladies in prison carries much the same warmth of the cast of a classic sitcom, and humor blooms in unexpected places in this show. Yet "Orange Is the New Black" also doesn't shy away from the tragic stories of these characters and the unfairness of the institution. "Orange is the New Black" is more realistic and more human than almost any other prison show. Nothing better exemplifies the show's authenticity than its opening credits. The title sequence features not the show's cast but instead photos of real-life inmates, reminding viewers that this is far more than just Piper's story.