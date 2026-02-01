10 Mystery Shows That Hook You From The First Few Minutes

Creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese did not leave matters up to chance when grabbing their audience with something so severe, in the first few minutes of "Dark," that it practically demands us to keep watching. After a succinct narration about the illusion of time over a series of old photographs depicting people as children and adults, we see an idyllic house somewhere in Germany in 2019. Inside, there's a resigned man in his art studio carefully preparing a note.

Once finished, he stands up, takes the chair to the middle of the room, and hangs himself. Right after, the camera moves to the writing on the envelope saying, "Do not open before November 4, 10:13 PM," eventually stopping on a family photo with the now-deceased in the middle. Not many shows dare to start with a full-on suicide right out of the gate (save for the enthralling not-mystery "Chernobyl," which also opens with its first disturbing sequence, out of many), which is why "Dark" immediately strikes the viewer. The narrative punch stands out as such a bold move.

Netflix's first original German-language series is easily among the most nuanced, complex, and tragic stories about time travel. From its first moment to its last, the show calls for our full and undivided attention to notice as many key details in the intricate plot as we can. And if we obey, "Dark" takes us on an intense yet emotionally rewarding journey throughout its three seasons.