5 Best Cyberpunk Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

Is there anything better than a good science fiction movie? The best sci-fi movies of all time transport us to worlds beyond our wildest imaginations, be they in the future, outer space, or a galaxy far, far away. Among the most popular sub-genres of sci-fi is cyberpunk, which focuses on high tech and low life in the near future. In cyberpunk, advances in artificial intelligence have led to societal collapse and ecological decay, leaving only the ruthless to survive. It's every man for himself in the world of cyberpunk, and ultimately, every man against the machine.

The origins of cyberpunk are rooted in the raunch, drugs, and rock-and-roll revolution of the late 1960s, which coincided with rapid technological advances. As the genre evolved, it became heavily influenced by the emerging hacker culture and growing punk subculture. What began in graphic novels and anime found its way into '80s sci-fi movies that were way ahead of their time, including "Blade Runner," "Videodrome," and "Repo Man." So fertile was the soil of cyberpunk that there emerged a number of lesser known films that fell into the genre, most of which were made on low budgets that complemented their punk rock aesthetic.

Here are the five best cyberpunk movies nobody talks about anymore. These films span decades, from the 1980s through the 2010s, showcasing not just the durability of the genre, but how it continues to influence sci-fi filmmakers today. These films may be bleak, but it doesn't mean they aren't worthy of rediscovery and reassessment.