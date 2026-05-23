5 Smart '90s Sci-Fi Thrillers That Still Hold Up Today

Audiences have flocked to sci-fi movies since the earliest days of cinema, reveling in tales of space travel, alien invasions, and dystopian futures. Like horror and fantasy, science fiction is an extremely malleable genre, and many of the best sci-fi movies of all time span a wide variety of styles, themes, and techniques. Among the most popular subgenres is the sci-fi thriller, perhaps because there has always been a degree of anxiety about the future. The sci-fi thriller lets our imaginations run wild, examining the terrors, pitfalls, and hazards of a more technologically advanced world overrun by pollution, disease, and artificial intelligence.

There was perhaps no better time for the sci-fi thriller than the 1990s, the last decade of the 20th century. As the world barreled full-speed into the 21st century, fears of Y2K fueled stories of futuristic chaos. As computers grew more savvy and climate change became more apparent, humanity braced for uncertainty, and that unease found its way into movies. Although many predictions of '90s sci-fi cinema have failed to come true, many have turned out to be disturbingly prescient. Global pandemics, virtual reality, and the rise of artificial intelligence were all depicted cinematically throughout the decade, making one wonder if these directors had some sort of crystal ball.

Here are five smart sci-fi thrillers that still hold up today. Like the best sci-fi, these films have something to say about the world we live in today while predicting what the world may one day look like, all while entertaining us.