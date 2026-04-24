10 Best Revenge Movies Of All Time, Ranked
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Revenge is a dish best served cold — and in the movies, that dish is simply irresistible. Tragic stories of vengeance have been around since the dawn of the medium itself, as tales like "Hamlet" had proven influential in countless other mediums for centuries by that point, and would quickly prove to resonate just as much on the big screen. As the Golden Age of Hollywood arrived, everything from expansive Western sagas to direct adaptations of Shakespeare classics helped the storytelling formula continue to connect with new generations. Nearly a century later, there is still plenty of rich ground to explore and subvert when it comes to revenge.
With so many titles to choose from (we could have made this list several times over, with different movies in each one), our revenge movie ranking has a bit of a recency bias, as we've looked towards the most thrilling and subversive titles that have ensured this centuries-old narrative formula isn't starting to grow stale. The following 10 movies all upended expectations as to what a revenge story could be, either through genre experimentation, morally complex themes, or direct relevance to the world today. The best revenge movies are the ones that make the audience question whether they would ever put themselves in a life-threatening situation to seek justice, and debate whether vengeance is ever justified; these 10 titles offer as much food for thought as they do thrills.
10. True Grit (2010)
- Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon
- Directors: Joel and Ethan Coen
- Rating: PG-13
- Where to Watch: Paramount+, MGM+, PlutoTV, Kanopy
John Wayne finally won his Oscar for playing Rooster Cogburn in the original 1969 "True Grit" — and his performance (and that movie as a whole) was completely blown out of the water by Jeff Bridges' starring turn in the Coen brothers' adaptation of the Charles Portis novel. It's a fascinating pairing of director and source material, as the Coens are nothing if not moralistic filmmakers. As critic Tasha Robinson once wrote in The Dissolve, no bad deeds by their characters go unpunished, and if justice isn't served (as was the case with "No Country for Old Men"), then the whole thesis of the film is centered on the absence of morality in the universe. Their take on a straightforward Western story about a young girl's quest for vengeance has all their quirks, but is an unexpected outlier in their filmography: the closest thing they've ever made to a conventional crowd-pleaser.
The Western is the genre most associated with revenge narratives, thanks to gun-slinging heroes and caricatured villains, archetypes far more simplified than the idiosyncratic characters in a Coen brothers movie, which might be why this one stands out. The relationship between Bridges' drunk, barely intelligible bounty hunter and the girl who hired him to kill her father's murderer (Mattie Ross, played by a breakout Hailee Steinfeld) isn't sentimental exactly, but it's more nakedly emotional than the sibling filmmakers have allowed themselves to be elsewhere. They'd made neo-Westerns before, but in fully embracing the genre, they revealed a surprising amount of heart some critics have accused their work of lacking — something that also made the movie stand out from the brutality of the revisionist Westerns of the modern era.
9. The Nightingale
- Cast: Aisling Franciosi, Sam Claflin, Baykali Ganambarr
- Director: Jennifer Kent
- Rating: R
- Where to Watch: Hulu, MUBI, Shudder, AMC+, Philo
Revenge has never been less cathartic than with director Jennifer Kent's controversial follow-up to her breakout success "The Babadook." Irish prisoner Clare Carroll (Aisling Franciosi), kept as a servant in 1825 Tasmania by colonial British forces, asks Lieutenant Hawkins (Sam Claflin) if she could be freed alongside her husband and young daughter. He not only refuses, but brutally assaults her, kills her husband, and orders the child's death, all of which is depicted with an uncomfortable bluntness that led many film festival audiences fleeing to the exits. Nothing is sanitized by design, as Kent wanted to depict colonial atrocities onscreen she felt cinema hadn't properly addressed.
It makes for a revenge story where the vengeance feels futile, insufficient in addressing the sheer scale of the crimes committed against the lead and her companion (Baykali Ganambarr). It also raises questions about whether one could be satisfied with any level of retribution in response to such unthinkable atrocities. Intriguingly, despite the onscreen brutality and Kent's intention to address the darker side of her country's history, she has also stated that her movie is about "the need for love, compassion, and kindness in dark times," per BBC. As well as exploring revenge, it's about the challenges of rebuilding in the wake of incomprehensible devastation. For those looking for a straightforward revenge movie, "The Nightingale" might leave you cold, but it's one of the more thoughtful — not to mention unshakable — stories about revenge from the past decade.
8. Cape Fear (1991)
- Cast: Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, Juliette Lewis
- Director: Martin Scorsese
- Rating: R
- Where to Watch: Prime Video, YouTube
Now for a story about revenge from the other side of the law. Martin Scorsese's 1991 remake of the 1962 thriller "Cape Fear" saw him once again reunite with Robert De Niro, here having the time of his life playing the newly released prisoner Max Cady. He's a psychopath who is guilty of the sexual assault he was convicted for, but after discovering his public defender (Nick Nolte) deliberately sabotaged evidence calling his guilt into doubt, he embarks on a revenge mission that he's had years behind bars to prepare, targeting the lawyer's entire family.
It's not the strongest-ever collaboration between De Niro and Scorsese, but it is surprising to see just how much this tense cat-and-mouse thriller was undervalued by critics upon its release. Maybe it was the curse of arriving just one year after "Goodfellas," but even his biggest supporters like Roger Ebert were lamenting Scorsese's pivot to mainstream, star-driven thrillers in their reviews. Little would critics in 1991 know that this was the exact kind of mid-budgeted dark drama for adult audiences that many film fans are now mourning the overall lack of, or that the opportunities to see De Niro play an electrifying, cackling psychopath are now few and far between. It's a testament to Scorsese's filmography that this is a mid-tier entry when it's one of the simplest, strongest revenge movies he's made, and one of the best movie remakes in history.
7. Munich
- Cast: Eric Bana, Daniel Craig, Ciarán Hinds
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Rating: R
- Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango
Pulitzer-winning playwright Tony Kushner's first collaboration with director Steven Spielberg is by far the most underrated, not least because it tackles some of the most challenging material in either's body of work: Operation Bayonet, the covert Mossad operation targeting the Palestinian terror suspects from the 1972 Munich Olympic massacre. Despite being adapted from a non-fiction tome titled "Vengeance," Kushner's screenplay is far more interested in the murky morality of the eye-for-an-eye approach of seeking revenge — as well as the ever-moving goalposts as it begins to dawn on the operatives (led by Eric Bana and Daniel Craig) that more names are likely to be added to their list.
Kushner has long been outspoken against Israel's treatment of Palestinians, and "Munich" remains depressingly relevant today. Upon release in 2005, however, the movie was seemingly designed to play out as an allegory for a U.S. audience, with clear parallels drawn to the post-9/11 War on Terror and the questionable ethics of obtaining justice, no matter how righteous it may seem. Just four years after September 11, it was possibly too bitter a pill for many audiences to swallow. Despite widespread acclaim from the Academy (with nominations for best picture and director), it became one of Steven Spielberg's biggest bombs pre-COVID, with just $47 million domestic earnings on a $70 million budget. And that's understandable: This is one of the toughest watches in a filmography that also includes "The Color Purple" and "Schindler's List," exploring a moral ambiguity absent from much of Spielberg's best-loved work. This is also exactly why it has aged impeccably.
6. It Was Just an Accident
- Cast: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi
- Director: Jafar Panahi
- Rating: PG-13
- Where to Watch: Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video
The most recent entry on this list is this instant classic from Iranian director Jafar Panahi, a filmmaker whose outspoken political stances in his movies have landed him prison sentences and a 20-year filmmaking ban (which he repeatedly broke, to award-winning effect). That ban was prematurely lifted, but he still shot this Cannes-winning revenge saga in secret, without the permits required to shoot in his home country. Naturally, when they discovered its existence, the authorities didn't take too well to a story about political prisoners seeking revenge on the guard who tortured them behind bars.
The story begins when the mechanic Vahid (Vahid Mobasseri) is approached one night by a man with a squeaky prosthetic leg, a sound he instantly recognizes as the squeak from his prison captor. But having never seen him due to being blindfolded there, Vahid has to make sure he's not torturing an innocent man. Vahid kidnaps him and drives around the city, reaching out to his network of former prisoners to see if anybody can decisively identify the man, while slowly realizing the broader ramifications if they act on their thirst for justice.
Despite the harrowing nature of the subject matter, Panahi takes a surprisingly populist approach. There are shades of the Coen brothers in the frequent use of gallows humor, making for a funnier, far more crowd-pleasing movie than you might expect from a rumination on the morality of revenge. It's one of the most accessible titles on this list, without sacrificing any of the moral complexity this genre needs to work.
5. Dead Man's Shoes
- Cast: Paddy Considine, Toby Kebbell, Gary Stretch
- Director: Shane Meadows
- Rating: Not Rated
- Where to Watch: DVD
Originally intended to be a black comedy about a social worker, director Shane Meadows and star Paddy Considine gradually reworked their British indie into a brutal, harrowing tale of revenge. Shooting started without a completed script, with most dialogue improvised. The finished result was an immediate critical sensation and cult favorite in its home country, but one that was less beloved internationally; the U.S. release in 2006 generated a surprising number of negative reviews, with the New York Times even dubbing it a "typical slasher film" in their pan.
While it's true that Meadows takes inspiration from many famous American revenge movies — there are echoes of the most brutal Sam Peckinpah thrillers here — his film feels like a reinvigoration of classic British social realism, using explosive genre storytelling to breathe new life into a harrowing working-class drama. As Richard, a soldier returning to his hometown to avenge his disabled brother and kill the drug dealers who abused him, Considine is a terrifying antihero for the ages, skillfully manipulating the gang using the same basic tricks that they used to lure his brother in. Like many of the other movies on this list, it tackles the dehumanization of revenge and how it can transform anybody into a monster. But within a genre known for slice-of-life dramas, even at its most harrowing, it feels revelatory.
4. Kill Bill
- Cast: Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox
- Director: Quentin Tarantino
- Rating: R
- Where to Watch: YouTube, Prime Video, Apple TV
One-part martial arts flick, one-part brooding Western, all parts incredible: Quentin Tarantino's full revenge saga is one of the best action movies of the 2000s, and this list would frankly feel incomplete without it. Led by a never-better Uma Thurman as the Bride, her mission to take down every member of the Deadly Vipers — the gang led by Bill (David Carradine), who left her and her unborn child for dead at her wedding rehearsal. What follows isn't a particularly complex or thoughtful examination on the nature of revenge; it's by far the most straightforward movie on this list. But the full "Kill Bill" saga makes the cut precisely because it delivers on the simple promise of a revenge narrative in the most deliriously entertaining way possible, with Tarantino drawing from all manner of martial arts and genre movies to go bigger and bolder with each gratuitously bloody set piece.
His first film after a six-year absence following "Jackie Brown," the two-part epic signaled a new direction for the filmmaker, who began to draw more overt inspiration from the most notorious titles you'd find in his video shelves. "Kill Bill" was followed by his takes on the grindhouse B-movie, war exploitation film, and spaghetti Western, and the most successful of those followed the vengeance template he established with the first action-packed success. No, there's not quite as much depth here as there is in his other work, but the "Kill Bill" saga is so confidently, exhilaratingly staged, it feels like a master at the top of his game.
3. Memento
- Cast: Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, Joe Pantoliano
- Director: Christopher Nolan
- Rating: R
- Where to Watch: Prime Video, HBO Max, Peacock, Tubi, Plex, The Roku Channel
On a long car journey from Chicago to Los Angeles at some point in the mid-90s, Jonathan Nolan pitched his brother Christopher a Hitchcockian thriller about a man trying to find his wife's killer, whose brutal attack was also responsible for giving him anterograde amnesia. The hook was that this condition meant he couldn't develop long-lasting new memories, so he would have to repeatedly piece together the situation via photographs, notes, and tattoos across his body.
As much as we love his gargantuan blockbusters, Christopher Nolan's breakout sophomore movie is the kind of ingenious, inventive, but still stripped-down thriller it'd be great to see him make again. We'd especially love to see him reunite with Guy Pearce, whose performance as the amnesiac Leonard Shelby is arguably his definitive screen appearance, effortlessly gliding between the confrontational demeanor of a man desperate for revenge and the vulnerable man who could be easily exploited due to his memory loss. Originally assumed to be too confusing for audiences, the mainstream success of "Memento" instead proved there was an appetite for more thoughtful movies in the multiplex and helped embolden Nolan to make more ambitious stories experimenting with linear time and narrative structure, from "Inception" to "Dunkirk" and "Tenet." It's one hell of a revenge movie, and one of Christopher Nolan's best movies overall, but it was just the opening act in a long career of mapping out new approaches to blockbuster story structures.
2. Caché
- Cast: Daniel Auteuil, Juliette Binoche, Maurice Bénichou
- Director: Michael Haneke
- Rating: R
- Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
What if somebody was targeting your family as retribution for an action decades earlier that you hadn't even realized you'd committed? This is the paranoid feeling that drives the opening chapters of director Michael Haneke's "Caché," as the bourgeois Parisian couple Georges (Daniel Auteuil) and Anne (Juliette Binoche) begin to receive videotapes with long, static shots of their home. Once these are followed by violent drawings, Georges realizes that they correspond to a repressed childhood memory of the Algerian family who used to work for his own before disappearing in the early 1960s, as well as their young son Majid, who he disliked.
Haneke's thriller ingeniously plays on modern surveillance anxieties to tell a further-reaching historical tale about the repressed memories of the well-off middle class, who have conveniently ignored many atrocities from their comfortable positions. From that blinkered perspective, the Austrian filmmaker subverts various thriller conventions, never decisively answering who sent the tapes or confirming the motive of Majid (Maurice Bénichou), the chief suspect that all evidence appears to be leading towards. And yet it plays out perfectly as a revenge thriller because of Majid's evasiveness. He denies knowledge of the paper trail that leads back to him, which leads Georges to confront a dark moment in his past that'd long been relegated to his subconscious. Making him realize the ramifications of his childhood actions is the revenge, and it reverberates far beyond the confines of this story.
1. Oldboy
- Cast: Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae, Kang Hye-jung
- Director: Park Chan-wook
- Rating: R
- Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV, Kanopy
The early 2000s saw a wave of ultra-violent thrillers from East Asia gain notoriety internationally, with Japanese splatter-fests "Audition" and "Battle Royale" leading the pack. But it was a film from neighboring South Korea that gradually proved to be the most influential, the centerpiece of a loose trilogy of revenge films that continued to grow in cult status as more people learned about its technically challenging action sequences, shocking plot twist, and a scene where lead actor Choi Min-sik ate a live octopus. This was director Park Chan-wook's "Oldboy," a loose adaptation of a Japanese graphic novel about a man imprisoned in a room for 15 years who's suddenly freed and given just five days to find out his captor's motive or face consequences.
Championed by Quentin Tarantino, who fought for it to win the Palme D'Or as the head of the 2004 Cannes jury (it eventually won the second-place Grand Prix), the movie quickly developed a passionate cinephile fanbase despite the depravity of its subject matter. Protagonist Oh Dae-su isn't just an unlikely action hero, but someone who exists in a moral gray area. Unsocialized due to more than a decade in captivity, he's developed various sociopathic tendencies, at one point even committing sexual assault. The trilogy that "Oldboy" is a part of, Director Park's Vengeance Trilogy, is designed to make the audience question the limits of justice, and "Oldboy" pushes that to the furthest extremes without ever feeling like it's resorting to simple shock value. The finale is devastating precisely because it provokes conversation and varying interpretations of Oh Dae-su's fate, all of which circle back to the nature of revenge itself. It's hard to imagine anybody making a more brutal revenge thriller, while making the audience wrestle with the concept of vengeance so effectively.