10 Best Revenge Movies Of All Time, Ranked

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Revenge is a dish best served cold — and in the movies, that dish is simply irresistible. Tragic stories of vengeance have been around since the dawn of the medium itself, as tales like "Hamlet" had proven influential in countless other mediums for centuries by that point, and would quickly prove to resonate just as much on the big screen. As the Golden Age of Hollywood arrived, everything from expansive Western sagas to direct adaptations of Shakespeare classics helped the storytelling formula continue to connect with new generations. Nearly a century later, there is still plenty of rich ground to explore and subvert when it comes to revenge.

With so many titles to choose from (we could have made this list several times over, with different movies in each one), our revenge movie ranking has a bit of a recency bias, as we've looked towards the most thrilling and subversive titles that have ensured this centuries-old narrative formula isn't starting to grow stale. The following 10 movies all upended expectations as to what a revenge story could be, either through genre experimentation, morally complex themes, or direct relevance to the world today. The best revenge movies are the ones that make the audience question whether they would ever put themselves in a life-threatening situation to seek justice, and debate whether vengeance is ever justified; these 10 titles offer as much food for thought as they do thrills.