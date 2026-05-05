'80s Sci-Fi Movies That Were Way Ahead Of Their Time

Clashes between a screenwriter and a director are hardly uncommon, and the pairing of playwright Paddy Chayefsky — hot off his Oscar win for "Network" — and eccentric British genius Ken Russell, the man behind "The Devils" and "Tommy," led to the former disavowing the movie altogether. One of the few titles on this list acclaimed upon release, "Altered States" is a wild body horror fever dream where the core strength comes from the creative clash between the men behind the camera.

Russell's campy, melodramatic approach to storytelling helps elevate a screenplay grappling with heady scientific and existential concepts by not taking it as seriously as its author intended. Chayefsky may have wanted his name removed from the credits, but "Altered States" is far better in the hands of a filmmaker aware of how ridiculous its conceit is. It would have been a comedy if it treated its concept with undue reverence.

Due to outsized production costs, courtesy of its cutting edge special effects, "Altered States" barely made its budget back at the box office. This is a miracle, considering how strange and frenetically edited the movie was. It jumps between different states of consciousness with ease, taking an experiential concept closer in spirit to the arthouse science fiction of "2001: A Space Odyssey" or "Solaris" and pushing it into the multiplex without dumbing itself down. Even today, it's a trip that's far more of a mental rollercoaster ride than any other sci-fi attempting to answer big existential questions.