What makes a great movie director? In the days of the studio system, all it took was an ability to yell "action" and "cut" before sending the footage off to an editor and beginning work on the next assignment. Yet even in that workmanlike system, a handful of directors managed to sneak their personal visions into whatever film they were making. This, in turn, influenced the next generation of filmmakers who viewed movies as more than just a commodity. To them, they were a means of artistic expression as powerful as a play, a painting, or a symphony.

Thanks to the likes of Andrew Sarris and Cahiers du Cinéma, understanding of what a director does became not only more defined, but more debated. The auteur theory sought to find unifying themes and styles to argue that the director was the singular author of a film. Although the merits of that theory have been hotly contested, it nevertheless encapsulates the various arguments about what separates a good director from a great one. In that spirit, here are the 15 best directors of all time, ranked.