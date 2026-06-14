5 Superhero TV Shows That Got Worse With Every Season

A decade ago, it seemed that superhero television shows were a dime a dozen. Almost every major network aired some sort of comic book-inspired program, and streamers eventually caught up to the craze. While there was once a time when superheroes on television were somewhat hard to come by, that all changed in the 2010s. Comic book fans everywhere were delighted that their favorite heroes could now be revisited on the small screen, be they DC Comics or Marvel — but some shows were more consistent than others.

While we've already highlighted the five biggest superhero shows that changed the genre forever, this time around, we're putting a spotlight on five series — both live-action and animated — that failed to stick the landing. Over the course of every new season, the quality of these once-promising programs diminished, straying away from what made them great to begin with and leading to an inevitable cancellation that (often) is somewhat tragic looking back.

From traditional superhero fare to alternate universe shenanigans, and to the exploration of how superpowers might interact with our world, these are the shows that struggled to maintain the high quality they offered at the beginning. Make no mistake, we still love them for what they are. But there's also no denying that they got worse with every new season.