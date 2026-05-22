5 Superhero TV Shows That Changed The Genre Forever

It's hard to turn on your TV or poke around on the home screen of a streaming service and not see an avalanche of superhero TV shows. Whether it's small-screen programs adapting long-beloved comic characters or original superhero fare, the television landscape is full of superhero productions. While there have been plenty of duds in this creative space (hello, "Inhumans" and "The Cape"), the artistic highs have made it clear why audiences gravitate towards these shows. Productions like the 15 best superhero TV shows ever made still rate highly with television devotees of all stripes. No wonder audiences and artists alike are eager to see if that kind of quality has transpired once more.

In the pantheon of superhero programming, though, some of the most important shows aren't necessarily the ones with the highest Rotten Tomatoes scores. Instead, that honor goes to the five superhero TV shows that changed the genre forever. These five programs all redefined what was possible for superhero programming in a slew of different ways. Some put certain networks on the map. Others established tones and aesthetics that countless subsequent programs would imitate for decades to come. Still others spawned sprawling shared universes that would prove inescapable.

However, these superhero shows immensely impacted the wider subgenre; their various legacies are fascinating to unpack. Come put your best super suit on and let's look at the five superhero TV shows that forever changed the small-screen space.