Why Was The Flash Canceled On The CW?
All good things must come to an end, and the Arrowverse's long, agonizing death showcases how a once thriving interconnected DC universe went out with a whimper. The CW decided their time in the superhero game was at its end, canceling "The Flash" and subsequently killing the Arrowverse, but why did the network decide now was the time?
Like any show that has run for nearly a decade, numerous factors went into canceling "The Flash," including dwindling ratings and budgetary issues. However, the Warner Bros. Discovery merger was largely to blame. The two companies' public merger in 2022 saw a total restructuring of Warner Bros. As part of the restructuring, the focus was shifted to a streamlined DC Universe, leading to the end of the Arrowverse. This includes The CW's "The Flash," which officially got the ax in 2022.
However, it's safe to say "The Flash" knew it had overstayed its welcome. Grant Gustin tried to end the series after Season 8 and was long ready to walk away from Barry Allen. Pair that with Warner Bros. Discovery's goal, the show's yearly drop in viewership, and The CW's desire to move on from superheroes, and it was the perfect time to cancel "The Flash."
The Flash almost had a Season 10
Although "The Flash" was able to end on its own terms, returning for a shortened and final Season 9, the original plan was to end on a high note in Season 10.
"I had originally had a two-year plan for the series for Seasons 9 and 10," showrunner Eric Wallace told Nerds of Color. "And it culminated with this incredible 200th episode, a spectacular, wonderful emotional event that was meant to happen." When he got the news that Season 9 would be the last, Wallace knew he couldn't use the final episodes to cram in 40 episodes worth of story, choosing to cut most of his ideas out. Instead, "The Flash" production retooled the glorious 200th episode event, using it for the series finale to celebrate everything the show accomplished.
Wallace had a lot planned for "The Flash," but ending it with Episode 184 wasn't one of them. So, although everything in the universe told him and The CW to move on, including Grant Gustin wanting to walk away, the possibility of a Season 10 wasn't entirely out of the question. While the talks couldn't have been substantial, Gustin told Entertainment Weekly he didn't know if "The Flash" would continue without him or not. Ultimately, it didn't, but the actor admits he would've questioned his decision to leave if it had.