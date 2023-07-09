Why Was The Flash Canceled On The CW?

All good things must come to an end, and the Arrowverse's long, agonizing death showcases how a once thriving interconnected DC universe went out with a whimper. The CW decided their time in the superhero game was at its end, canceling "The Flash" and subsequently killing the Arrowverse, but why did the network decide now was the time?

Like any show that has run for nearly a decade, numerous factors went into canceling "The Flash," including dwindling ratings and budgetary issues. However, the Warner Bros. Discovery merger was largely to blame. The two companies' public merger in 2022 saw a total restructuring of Warner Bros. As part of the restructuring, the focus was shifted to a streamlined DC Universe, leading to the end of the Arrowverse. This includes The CW's "The Flash," which officially got the ax in 2022.

However, it's safe to say "The Flash" knew it had overstayed its welcome. Grant Gustin tried to end the series after Season 8 and was long ready to walk away from Barry Allen. Pair that with Warner Bros. Discovery's goal, the show's yearly drop in viewership, and The CW's desire to move on from superheroes, and it was the perfect time to cancel "The Flash."