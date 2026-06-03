10 Best Marvel Animated Shows Ever Made, Ranked

Creator: A.C. Bradley

Cast: Jeffrey Wright, Hayley Atwell, Samuel L. Jackson, Mick Wingert, Sebastian Stan

Number of episodes: 26

Where to watch: Disney+

It's telling of the sheer quality of animated Marvel shows out there that one of the most prominent Marvel Cinematic Universe animations barely cracks the Top 10. This doesn't mean that "What If...?" is a bad show by any stretch. On the contrary, it's a treasure trove of imaginative scenarios that feature some of the best known MCU characters. Well, to be completely honest, pretty much every well-known MCU character.

Curated and narrated by the all-seeing The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), "What If...?" tells a series of seemingly unrelated alternate timeline stories that eventually become very much connected, courtesy of the MCU's multiversal nature. Because the format allows the stories to get wildly imaginative, you can expect to see some seriously ambitious takes on various familiar characters. Here, you find a universe where Captain America's super soldier serum goes to Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) instead, and one where T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) becomes Star-Lord instead of taking the Black Panther mantle. Perhaps the bloodiest of all these episodes — Season 1, Episode 5, titled "What If... Zombies?!" — even led to a spin-off that's easily the goriest Marvel project yet, "Marvel Zombies."

"What If...?" isn't a show that you want to start your MCU excursion with. However, if you're familiar with the many MCU films it constantly references, it's a nice remix of key events that balances comedy and tragedy in surprisingly deft fashion.