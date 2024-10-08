Whatever Happened To Sylar: The Fate Of Heroes' Most Powerful Villain, Revealed

When "Heroes" first premiered in 2006, the comic book-inspired NBC drama made waves worldwide. Audiences were drawn to the serialized story that followed a large cast of characters from all over the globe, most of whom manifested their own super-powers along the way. Created by Tim Kring, the series was something of a tribute to the superhero genre, one that grounded itself in the strict reality of the post-9/11 era. There's a lot to love about "Heroes," especially in the show's first season, but as the novelty began to wear off, the series faltered. Plotlines and characters were dropped without any further mention, seasons were broken up into multiple "volumes," and many of the things we loved about the show in the first place began to feel like crutches that were only allowing the narrative to hobble along.

But there was one character who always seemed to get the raw end of the deal. After his initial arc in the first season, Zachary Quinto's Sylar — who was nearly played by Christopher Eccleston — was vastly overplayed. Quinto himself was fantastic when he first appeared in "Seven Minutes to Midnight," but by the second and third seasons, we'd grown a bit tired of the character. So what ever happened to Sylar? How did his "Heroes" story end? And what became of him during the "Heroes Reborn" sequel series a decade later? Well, if you've been wondering how the "Heroes" original big bad turned out, just keep reading.