Every Yellowstone Show Ranked (Including Dutton Ranch)

When "Yellowstone" first premiered as Paramount Network's inaugural "prestige" drama, few likely had any idea the type of franchise it would become. But with the rise of streaming, the contemporary horse opera blew up and creator Taylor Sheridan quickly became a household name. Originally pitched to HBO as a drama starring Robert Redford, the concept was reworked by Sheridan with Kevin Costner as the lead for Paramount. Now, five series later, the results speak for themselves.

The complete Yellowstone universe is full of neo-Western soaps, riveting period dramas, contemporary cowboy stories, police procedurals, and classical Western epics. There's no shortage of material, with over 100 episodes of television to choose from across prequels, sequels, and everything in between. Of course, the question of which of these shows is the best is a bit more subjective, though we took a stab at ranking all five entries (including "Dutton Ranch") based on both critical and audience sensibilities.

Evaluating audience scores on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes as well as critical reviews of each Duttonverse entry, we've listed these shows from least worthy of a binge to best. (And no, before you ask, "The Madison" is not part of the franchise.) Our results may surprise you, but anyone who has spent any amount of quality time with the Duttons will understand. So, saddle up and strap on your holster, because here is the entire Yellowstone universe ranked.