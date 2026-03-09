Marshals: The Zone Of Death Explained
Contains Spoilers for "Marshals" Season 1 Episode 2 — "Zone of Death"
Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) has to face up to his own past when a terror attack leads his team into the titular Zone of Death to search for some criminals in Episode 2. Fans of "Yellowstone" will recognize the locale from the bland nickname given to it by the Dutton clan: It's the train station, that place on the borderline between Montana and Wyoming where the family chronically drops the dead bodies of their enemies.
A legal no-man's land, the Duttons have used the canyon with impunity over the decades, knowing that no one can charge them with a felony thanks to its nebulous status. Kayce is aware of the fact that his late father John (Kevin Costner) and his other family members have disposed of multiple folks there over the years — including his adopted brother, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley).
To say that Kayce feels uncomfortable going back to his old stomping grounds is putting things lightly.
Even worse, his new teammates seem to know the score. Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) directly asks him if he really knows what happened to the seemingly-missing Jamie, and he lies and says he has no idea. She points out that if Jamie were her brother she wouldn't rest until she knew where he really was. Fortunately, the subject is dropped, and Kayce proves himself a loyal team member, serving up a mighty helping of justice in the end. But his direct knowledge of what happens at the train station continues to threaten his newfound peace working for the U.S. Marshals.
The Train Station continues to haunt Kayce's life
Kayce isn't as hands-on as his siblings when it comes to his enemies — he nearly takes one man to the Train Station during his time on "Yellowstone," but ends up showing his victim mercy instead. In Season 2's "Blood the Boy," Walker (Ryan Bingham) quickly figures out that Jamie murdered Sarah Nguyen (Michaela Conlin), an investigative reporter who has learned too much about their dirty dealings from Jamie's loose lips. Walker does the driving when Jamie calls in Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) to help him clean up the crime. Rip and Jamie stage a kayaking accident, but are unable to bamboozle Walker into believing their journey is an innocent one.
Rip decides to get rid of Walker by telling him he can leave the ranch and offers to euphemistically have him taken to the train station. Kayce intervenes when he hears that and takes Walker to safety. The two men have a sincere conversation about human nature and Kayce lets Walker go on his way. Rip later finds Walker playing music in a local bar and brings him back to the Dutton Ranch instead of killing him.
At the moment, Kayce's secret remains safe. He even ends up becoming a part of the team officially and is given a badge. But the truth continues to lurk out there — along with Jamie's body.