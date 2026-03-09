Marshals: The Zone Of Death Explained

Contains Spoilers for "Marshals" Season 1 Episode 2 — "Zone of Death"

Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) has to face up to his own past when a terror attack leads his team into the titular Zone of Death to search for some criminals in Episode 2. Fans of "Yellowstone" will recognize the locale from the bland nickname given to it by the Dutton clan: It's the train station, that place on the borderline between Montana and Wyoming where the family chronically drops the dead bodies of their enemies.

A legal no-man's land, the Duttons have used the canyon with impunity over the decades, knowing that no one can charge them with a felony thanks to its nebulous status. Kayce is aware of the fact that his late father John (Kevin Costner) and his other family members have disposed of multiple folks there over the years — including his adopted brother, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley).

To say that Kayce feels uncomfortable going back to his old stomping grounds is putting things lightly.

Even worse, his new teammates seem to know the score. Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) directly asks him if he really knows what happened to the seemingly-missing Jamie, and he lies and says he has no idea. She points out that if Jamie were her brother she wouldn't rest until she knew where he really was. Fortunately, the subject is dropped, and Kayce proves himself a loyal team member, serving up a mighty helping of justice in the end. But his direct knowledge of what happens at the train station continues to threaten his newfound peace working for the U.S. Marshals.