Marshals Season 1 Sets Up A Dutton Ranch Crossover With A Subtle Line
Contains spoilers for "Marshals" Season 1, Episode 13 — "Wolves at the Door"
It looks like Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) connection to his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly) lives on — even though that bond might flow through a brand new character. It's an extremely subtle note and moment, but Dolly Weaver (Ellyn Jameson), Kayce's latest crush, mentions that she and her very dangerous pop, Tom (Chris Mulkey), are Texas natives. Tom even takes Tate (Brecken Merrill) on a biplane to go bass fishing in the Lone Star state. But Dolly's less than excited to go back there. "Who cares about Texas?" she tells Tom. "My heart's in Montana."
Texas, naturally, is where Beth and her family have settled down to sell beef and raise cattle after their spread in Montana is ruined by a wildfire in fellow "Yellowstone" spin-off "Dutton Ranch." Kayce hasn't spoken about his sister's new life; he's only glancingly referred to his now-scattered family on "Marshals." Mostly, he has talked about the influence his late father John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has had on his past, present and future. But this opens a door for Dolly to possibly know Beth — which would definitely upend Kayce's new, law-abiding life.
Beth has referenced her Montana past in Dutton Ranch
Beth, meanwhile, has also made a couple of indirect references to her family back in Montana on "Dutton Ranch." She has spoken about establishing a legacy and fighting for what she and Rip (Cole Hauser) are working hard to hold on to. But actual callbacks to John and the rest of the Duttons have been pretty thin on the ground.
One did arrive very recently, however. "You remind me of my father's attorney. It's not ideal," she declared to nemesis Beulah Jackson's son Joaquin (Juan Pabla Raba) during Episode 3, "Act of God Business." Her father's lawyer, of course, was her eternal enemy and adopted brother Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), whom she killed during the "Yellowstone" series finale, which may be an ominous portent for Joaquin's future as well.
Any reunion between Kayce and Beth would presumably be much sweeter — but since Beth's never been an adherent of the straight and narrow path and Kayce is now a full-fledged U.S. Marshal, expect some major waves between the sibs if we ever get a crossover.