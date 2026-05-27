Marshals Season 1 Sets Up A Dutton Ranch Crossover With A Subtle Line

Contains spoilers for "Marshals" Season 1, Episode 13 — "Wolves at the Door"

It looks like Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) connection to his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly) lives on — even though that bond might flow through a brand new character. It's an extremely subtle note and moment, but Dolly Weaver (Ellyn Jameson), Kayce's latest crush, mentions that she and her very dangerous pop, Tom (Chris Mulkey), are Texas natives. Tom even takes Tate (Brecken Merrill) on a biplane to go bass fishing in the Lone Star state. But Dolly's less than excited to go back there. "Who cares about Texas?" she tells Tom. "My heart's in Montana."

Texas, naturally, is where Beth and her family have settled down to sell beef and raise cattle after their spread in Montana is ruined by a wildfire in fellow "Yellowstone" spin-off "Dutton Ranch." Kayce hasn't spoken about his sister's new life; he's only glancingly referred to his now-scattered family on "Marshals." Mostly, he has talked about the influence his late father John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has had on his past, present and future. But this opens a door for Dolly to possibly know Beth — which would definitely upend Kayce's new, law-abiding life.