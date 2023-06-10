Yellowstone's Most Intense Moments Ranked

For anyone who has had the experience of visiting Yellowstone National Park, all of that staggering natural beauty might have put the trivialities of day-to-day life in perspective. However, for the Duttons, the fictional cattle ranch family dynasty of Paramount's "Yellowstone," drama and natural beauty go hand-in-hand.

With the patriarch, John (Kevin Costner), holding on to the family ranch due to a promise he made his own father, his children are forced to navigate a life in which the ranch that keeps their father's spirit alive is under constant threat by shady real estate developers as well as the much more reasonable desire of the local Indian reservation to reclaim their land. Still, the Duttons are nothing if not committed, and that has led to one of TV's most consistently surprising dramas.

Though the final round of episodes of "Yellowstone" is set to begin airing in late 2023, spin-offs like "1883" and "1923" now leading into further planned continuations like "6666," "Lawman: Bass Reeves," "1944," and an as-of-yet untitled ongoing series have assured fans that there is no end to the Dutton family drama in sight. Following in the proud tradition set by "Yellowstone," each of those spin-offs is all but guaranteed to have its own twists and turns, but the reveals of the first five seasons of the main series will always be what drew us in. "Yellowstone" might live in our memories because of its most stunning scenes, but it's the constant sense of mounting tension that makes the series so unforgettable.