5 Best Episodes Of The Boys, According To IMDb

It will go down as one of the best superhero shows ever, but "The Boys" didn't exactly stick the landing, with the Amazon Prime Video series becoming somewhat divisive during its fifth and final season. In fact, the worst episodes of "The Boys" according to IMDb are mostly from Season 5, with many viewers of the opinion that it failed to come anywhere close to the highs of previous seasons. The series finale in particular got a lot of flack, especially considering that "The Boys" had always done season finales remarkably well — which this list will definitely prove.

Some of the most rewatchable episodes of "The Boys" are among the highest-rated on IMDb, but they don't encompass the entire top five. A few of the most beloved episodes on the website are ones that are tough to watch, but such is "The Boys" when it's at its best — gritty, in your face, and, at times, outright disgusting. Whether people will come around to Season 5 as time goes on remains to be seen, but, as it stands, you won't see it represented in this top five. Frankly, it'll be a miracle if that changes down the road given the stiff competition.