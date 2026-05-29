5 Worst Episodes Of The Boys, According To IMDb

As of May 20, 2026, all episodes of Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys" have officially been released, bringing to a close one of the most popular — and also controversial — comic book adaptations in recent memory. The source material already didn't pull many punches, but the show has been met with further contention thanks in part to specific similarities that certain characters seem to have with current real-life political figures and movements.

While the series finale leaves open the possibility of a continuation, as of this moment we are operating under the assumption that "The Boys" is over. Which means we can now look back at the entire series and measure the quality — or lack thereof — of what the show accomplished. In this case, we are zeroing in one what fans have deemed the worst episodes of "The Boys," at least in terms of the viewers who visit IMDb and utilize the outlet's user rating system.

While user ratings never "close" as it were and can change all the time, as of this writing, these are the five lowest-rated episodes of "The Boys" as determined by IMDb user scores, ranked from highest to lowest score.