5 Most Rewatchable Episodes Of The Boys

"The Boys" has concluded with its fifth and final season, but the franchise isn't down for the count. With the arrival of the trailer for "The Boys" spin-off "Vought Rising," it's clear that this supe-filled world will be around for the foreseeable future. This is not necessarily a bad thing, since the franchise has plenty of directions to explore, should it so desire. After all, the most rewatchable "The Boys" episodes are quick to remind us that, while the parent show shifted its focus over time, it's always been able to give us moments that virtually beg for repeat viewings.

While Eric Kripke has noted that the "The Boys" was always about Trumpism, the show initially presented itself as a tight, gory superhero genre satire with fewer overt sociopolitical references. Eventually, it embraced its nature as a commentary-filled juggernaut that would dunk on Donald Trump with Homelander (Antony Starr), cover social movements, and mock right-wing politics. Regardless of its evolution, however, the show has always been able to turn in a great episode. Let's take a look at its five most rewatchable episodes, and how they fit in the grander scheme of "The Boys."