How Trump's Assassination Attempt Changed The Boys Season 4 Finale

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 4, Episode 8, "Season Four Finale"

Amazon Prime Video's satirical superhero series "The Boys" has had many fans worried about its copious use of shock value tactics in Season 4, which are high even by the show's own standards. Some even feel that the audience reactions prove that the big announcement of "The Boys" Season 5 being the series' swan song is the correct call. Now, one particular real-life event has forced "The Boys" to address some of its more controversial subject matter by changing the season finale's title to "Season Four Finale." The company also added a "viewer discretion advised" warning text before the episode kicks off and posted a statement about its content.

"The season finale of 'The Boys' contains scenes of fictional political violence, which some viewers may find disturbing, especially in light of the injuries and tragic loss of life sustained during the assassination attempt on former President Trump," Amazon's Instagram statement reads. "'The Boys' is a fictitious series that was filmed in 2023, and any scene or plotline similarities to these real-world events are coincidental and unintentional. Amazon, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of 'The Boys' reject, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind."

The attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania happened at a bad time for Season 4's finale. The episode not only features the graphic death of Vice President Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), but its original title was "Assassination Run." Add to this that "The Boys" has openly dunked on Trump before, and the finale ends with the show's resident Trump expy Homelander (Antony Starr) taking over and declaring martial law, and it's not a massive surprise Amazon wanted to add some asterisks to the situation.