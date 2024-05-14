We Rewatched The Boys And Here's What We Noticed

After rewatching all three seasons, we're fairly confident in writing that there's maybe only a handful of scenes in "The Boys" in which the so-called "heroes" actually do anything heroic — and there's even less in which they actually look heroic. One of these rare moments opens up the entire series in Season 1, Episode 1, "The Name of the Game."

While walking down a city street, two young boys witness Homelander (Antony Starr) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) putting a decisive stop to the robbery of an armored car. Nearly defeated, one of the desperate robbers takes one of the boys hostage, putting him in a loose chokehold and pointing a gun at his head. Homelander neutralizes the situation by melting the weapon with his heat vision. It's as great of an opening scene now as it was in the summer of 2019, perfectly communicating how these heroes are viewed by the world of "The Boys" — even if it's been potentially undermined since.

In a canon episode of the animated anthology series "The Boys Presents: 'Diabolical'" (Season 1, Episode 8, "One Plus One Equals Two"), Homelander is presented with an identical problem and deals with it in the same way. This time, however, the heat causes the gun to combust, killing the hostage and mutilating the villain in a small but vicious explosion.