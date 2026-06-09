5 Worst Plot Holes In The Boys Season 5

The ending of "The Boys" Season 5 seemingly wraps everything up nicely. Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) kills Homelander (Antony Starr), but Hughie's (Jack Quaid) forced to kill Butcher when he threatens a genocide against all supes. There's ample death and destruction, but also hope toward the future with Hughie and Annie (Erin Moriarty), also known as Starlight, with a baby on the way.

With so many characters and storylines over the years, the series finale tries to wrap everything up with a bow, but we still have a ton of unanswered questions about "The Boys." There's a chance that there could be answers once "Vought Rising" comes out on Prime Video, but we'll likely be forced to fill in the blanks ourselves. An unanswered question is one thing; it's another to realize just how many contradictions exist within the final season that'll hamper your enjoyment if you go back to rewatch.

There are some truly egregious plot holes in "The Boys" Season 5. Some just don't make any logical sense, while others contradict established lore from earlier seasons. It's hard crafting a satisfying finale, but any showrunner should at least try to avoid plot holes as huge as these.