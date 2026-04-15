The Boys Season 5, Episode 3 Is A Backdoor Pilot For The Next Spin-Off Series

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 3 – "Every One of You Sons of B***hes"

"The Boys" Season 5 has left all the critics stunned, with the hit Prime Video series going out with a bang for its final season. It's the end of an era, but the universe of "The Boys" is set to expand with a prequel series. "The Boys" Season 5 has plenty of references to existing spin-off "Gen V," and another tie-is series titled "Vought Rising" is on the way. It's going to be set during the 1950s and will follow the first batch of supes ever created, and "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 3 has laid the groundwork for it.

Despite Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) being exposed to the supe-killing virus, he still manages to live. We learn that it's because he was exposed to V1, the first iteration of Compound V. That means Soldier Boy is immune to the virus while all modern supes, including Homelander (Antony Starr), are still susceptible. Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) gives us a breakdown of the main players who first got V1: Soldier Boy, Bombsight (Mason Dye), Torpedo (Will Hochman), Private Angel (Elizabeth Posey), and Stormfront (Aya Cash). Those parts have already been cast for "Vought Rising," and we'll get a taste of Bombsight before then since Dye has been confirmed to appear in "The Boys" Season 5.

It's specifically mentioned how those five survived getting injected with V1, so there's a good chance we'll witness some pretty horrific trials happening in "Vought Rising." For the time being, the focus is still squarely on the task at hand, namely the Boys trying to kill Homelander. But the show's setting things up so that "Vought Rising" can hit the ground running, which is great news for those who are going to miss the mothership series.