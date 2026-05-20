The Boys' Two Best Cameos Predicted The Series Finale's Most Fitting Death

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 8 — "Blood and Bone"

There's a reason why The Deep's (Chace Crawford) storyline in "The Boys" features two massive celebrity cameos. It's not just the fact that his supporting characters tend to be marine animals, either. While it's true that having A-listers Tilda Swinton and Samuel L. Jackson voice The Deep's octopus lover Ambrosius and hammerhead shark steed Xander is hilarious, both cameos also serve a purpose: The Deep's interactions with these two characters foreshadow the supe's pitiful death.

During The Deep's fight with Starlight (Erin Moriarty) in the Season 5 finale, "Blood and Bone," she gains the upper hand and blasts him into the sea. Unbeknownst to Starlight, the oceans are very, very angry with The Deep, and she can only watch in disbelief as numerous sea creatures surround him and a giant squid drives a tentacle through the back of The Deep's head.

This fate directly references Jackson and Swinton's aquatic animals. Xander tells The Deep in Episode 7 that the supe will die the second he gets in the water. The fact that a tentacle finishes him, meanwhile, is a pretty clear nod to Ambrosius, a tragic and well-meaning character whom The Deep allows to die after breaking her aquarium near the end of "The Boys" Season 4.