The Boys Season 5 Ending Explained - Series Finale Breakdown
Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 8 — "Blood and Bone"
After five seasons of blood-pumping action and some of the most disturbing scenes in TV history, "The Boys" is done and dusted. The show went out on a high with the memorable episode "Blood and Bone," which brought the saga to a close in satisfying fashion. Be sure to click on the video above to find out everything about the ending of Prime Video's hit superhero satire series.
Leading into the last episode, there were several narrative threads that needed to be wrapped up. The show did that for the most part, though there are still some burning questions about certain characters and their fates, which may well be addressed in the various spin-offs that are currently in the works.
Showrunner Eric Kripke managed something extremely rare in the world of TV and streaming nowadays: ending a show on his own terms. He always planned to make five seasons, and Amazon allowed him to do just it. So, whether you liked the series finale or not, there's no arguing that Kripke got his own way — fans got to see the ending he planned all along.
The Boys Season 5 didn't please everybody
Sticking the landing is often the hardest part for a TV show, especially one as popular as "The Boys." Some of the worst series finales of all time belong to shows that were universally beloved as they approached their endgames. Hit shows tend to have huge fanbases, and while that's the goal, it also means the chances of pleasing everyone are slim to none. Fans will have their own ideas about how the various storylines should be wrapped up, and once you start fantasy scriptwriting in your own head, everything seems weaker by comparison.
Despite "The Boys" Season 5 leaving critics stunned, receiving a near-perfect critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, the same can't be said about the audience rating, which sits at 65% at the time of this writing. Some viewers were unhappy about what they deemed to be filler episodes, something that Eric Kripke took umbrage with. He told TV Guide: "We have something like 14 characters, maybe 15. And I owe it to all of them — in that television is the character business — I owe it to all of them to flesh them out and humanize them and their stories."
While it's undeniable that there was a bit of a lull in the action during the midway point of Season 5, the series finale delivered for the most part. One thing's for sure: Nobody will forget about this series or its conclusion anytime soon. Make sure to check out Looper's series finale breakdown video above for all the details on how "The Boys" went out.