The Boys Season 5 Ending Explained - Series Finale Breakdown

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 8 — "Blood and Bone"

After five seasons of blood-pumping action and some of the most disturbing scenes in TV history, "The Boys" is done and dusted. The show went out on a high with the memorable episode "Blood and Bone," which brought the saga to a close in satisfying fashion. Be sure to click on the video above to find out everything about the ending of Prime Video's hit superhero satire series.

Leading into the last episode, there were several narrative threads that needed to be wrapped up. The show did that for the most part, though there are still some burning questions about certain characters and their fates, which may well be addressed in the various spin-offs that are currently in the works.

Showrunner Eric Kripke managed something extremely rare in the world of TV and streaming nowadays: ending a show on his own terms. He always planned to make five seasons, and Amazon allowed him to do just it. So, whether you liked the series finale or not, there's no arguing that Kripke got his own way — fans got to see the ending he planned all along.