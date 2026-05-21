The Boys Season 5's Biggest Unanswered Questions

After five seasons soaked in blood and other bodily fluids, "The Boys" has come to an end. The Prime Video series introduced fans to a whole world of super-powered beings that stretched, and often broke, the definition of "hero." From the beginning, Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) have been trying to kill the most dangerous supe of them all: Homelander (Antony Starr), an all-powerful sociopath who's been destroying lives in the pursuit of his own pleasure for decades.

"The Boys" Season 5 brings the conflict with Homelander to a dramatic and satisfying conclusion, but the show doesn't necessarily wrap up every loose end. Season 5 introduced spin-off series characters and hinted at future storylines for a possible continuation. The story of the Boys themselves may be over, but the universe they inhabit is growing faster than ever before. Some of the questions that "The Boys" series finale didn't answer might be addressed in "Vought Rising" or another spinoff series, but others will probably remain unanswered for years to come.

Speculation is all part of the fun when it comes to a superhero story as expansive as this, and there's no better way to keep "The Boys" going post-finale than to talk about all the things we still don't have answers to.