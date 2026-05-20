The Boys Series Finale Gives Antony Starr's Homelander The Fate He Deserves

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 8 – "Blood and Bone"

"The Boys" has spent five seasons building up Homelander (Antony Starr) as the worst person in the world. He's the world's strongest supe, but also an immoral, insecure, egoistical manchild who's prone to violently lashing out at the slightest provocation. As such, it was always going to be tough to give him an awful enough ending to be truly satisfying. "The Boys" Season 5 finds a way to continue delivering shocking moments with "Blood and Bone," though.

"The Boys" Season 5 has been bloody and occasionally brilliant. The series finale continues both themes, as it does its level best to humble and humiliate Homelander in the world's eyes in a way that will no doubt have all the "Homelander is a hero" people squirm.

After the late-game plot of giving Kimiko Miyashiro (Karen Fukuhara) a supe-depowering chest ray ability succeeds and she uses it on Homelander, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) proceeds to give the freshly powerless supe a prolonged and cathartic beatdown. Homelander spends his last moments as a sniveling coward, pleading and groveling on his knees while offering to perform various degrading acts if he's spared. It all takes place in front of a TV camera, and viewers walk away in disgust when they see how small and sad Homelander really is — and that's before Butcher graphically wrenches the supe's head open with a crowbar right there in the Oval Office.