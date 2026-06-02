How The Masters Of The Universe Cast Should Really Look

The live-action "Masters of the Universe" film brings the classic 1980s toy line and Filmation's accompanying "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" animated series to life in an impressive way. In fact, the movie accomplishes the borderline impossible by managing to visually represent the source material so well. This is no mean feat: After all, this is a franchise where nearly every male character is a bodybuilder whose physique would cause prime Arnold Schwarzenegger to feel muscle envy and every female character is built like a supermodel.

The first "Masters of the Universe" reactions have critics largely united in praise, and it seems that the character design is destined to do the same for fans of the franchise. Smartly enough, the movie reserves the muscle stuff for the characters whose design absolutely requires it while using costuming and make-up to create surprisingly close and faithful approximations of the other characters. Still, even a film that has clearly paid as much attention to the source material as "Masters of the Universe" can't get quite everything right. Let's take a look at what the many major characters in the movie should really look like.